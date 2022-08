I recognize that a lot of this is my own internal bias, one that’s been conditioned by decades of an industry that has historically been #SoWhite , predominantly excluding talent of color from even entering this space, let alone finding success. But it’s also been reinforced with money and filmmakers’ decisions, even to this day. Whenever we do take a few strides forward, we’re always batted back. In July 2021, Afro-Latina actress Leslie Grace was announced as the star of DC’s Batgirl film, an exciting decision for representation on-screen, as Grace was one of three Latina actresses cast in key DC Comics movie roles that year. But over a year later and after the film had wrapped, Warner Bros. and DC announced they were canceling the movie due to budget concerns and that it didn’t have “the spectacle that audiences have come to expect from DC fare,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote, reinforcing a feeling that many people of color feel: we don’t have the luxury to fail. We can’t be mediocre or just coasting by, because these films — and our presence in them — mean so much more because they are so rare.