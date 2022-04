Where some clean beauty brands are struggling is in the Russian Doll of branding, when it comes to retailers. What happens when the retailer feels that a brand is extra, extra niche? “There's retailers that are so excited about us, and want us to be in this space, [...] but then there's also retailers that say to me, ‘Oh, we love what you guys are doing,’ but they look at us just as a shea butter brand,” Abena Boamah-Acheampong of Hanahana Beauty explains. “And the thing is that, one, we're not. We make more products than just shea butter, we use other ingredients than just shea butter — we did grow on that, and our cult favorites and our hero is shea butter, but they used that as a way to be like, ‘Oh, we already have two shea butter brands,’ where it's like, you have 15 shampoos? How many serums can a girl have? Detox masks to the brim, but you can only have three shea butters?”