Barbie Is This Generation’s Feminist Movie

Things only get worse for Barbie when she meets Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), the middle schooler she thinks owns her doll. She is quickly accosted by the girl, blamed for reinforcing a lifetime of patriarchy and perpetuating harmful beauty standards. Society hates women, men hate women, women hate themselves, and maybe, Sasha says, this isn’t all Barbie’s fault, but she certainly hasn’t helped matters much. It’s here that the movie starts getting deeper, speaking to the women who have been critical of the brand’s legacy, calling out its emphasis on a certain type of look and historical lack of diversity. Today, it’s not enough to simply center women in our films, TV shows, and toys for the sake of empty representation. We want the stories and tangible things we interact with to be meaningful and true, and for many, like Sasha and her friends, Barbie has never been that — something the film aims to rectify in its final act.