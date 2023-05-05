Why I’m Making Ethical Porn For Black Women

Now, before a shoot, she sends out questionnaires to get information from the performers on what their boundaries are, who they would or would not want to work with, and the things that might trigger them. On set, there are also collective conversations about those same boundaries. “It’s only femme and non-binary people who are on set. It makes it so that everyone feels safer. During the shoot, if someone needs a second, we pause. If we need to stop altogether, we stop. The work is not more important than the person. Sometimes, we form a circle with someone in the middle who we hype up. It increases the chemistry, morale, and camaraderie. After each set, I reach out to ensure that they’re in a good mental and emotional space,” Raquel shares.