At first glance, it can appear that the most iconic horror villains are dudes. Watching Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees terrorise teens made us sleep with the lights on for weeks, while the very same horror flicks each gave us a woman to root for — a Final Girl who took down the often-male embodiment of evil.
However, while the horror genre may be best known for its heroines, we shouldn't forget that women are just as capable of being terrifying villains — and there are a lot more of them than you may expect. Women can be seriously scary — and they've been freaking us out since the early days of horror.
The horror genre boasts female baddies that range from spooky, supernatural entities to deranged (and very human) killers. So which women made the list of the scariest female horror villains? Click through to find out which women are here to haunt your dreams.
(Warning: Major horror movie spoilers and disturbing content ahead.)