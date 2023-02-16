Everything I Know About Romantic Love, I Learned From Bollywood Movies

It was powerful for me to see as a young woman, especially one who didn't typically see herself in the mainstream. Even if I didn’t necessarily understand it when I first watched K3G, or in the subsequent years of my tweens and teens, binge-watching other iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, and Kal Ho Na Ho, seeing these young women heroines who look like me (at least more than the Kate Hudson’s, Mandy Moore’s and Hilary Duff’s I was used to seeing), who are smart, funny, flawed, struggling with their cultural identity, often unsure, but ultimately figure it out, was essential. In spite of or perhaps because of these characteristics, they found — and chose love. In turn, this reinforced and allowed me to feel like I too could do the same; be my own romantic heroine, deserving and able to choose love for myself. While the realities of dating as an adult have caused my confidence in this statement to ebb and flow (I haven’t always felt deserving of the type of romantic love I hope for), these films offer a great reminder as I agree to yet another Hinge date, or am left wondering if my date actually went to the bathroom or just left me with the bill.