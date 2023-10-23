It takes experience and hindsight to realise that here, everyone’s objectives of personal gain look different. For Tara, Skye and Em, it might be to come away with a wild story or two; they haven’t the experience yet to know that some wild stories are the only consolation prize of a zero sum game where someone wins and another loses. Molly Manning Walker takes an unflinching look at the nuances of consent, as well as the complicity of the seediness of nightclub culture and the male entitlement it breeds. There’s an unshakeable dread around the way a bad night for a boy wasted on a party island on his own does not have the same capacity for disaster as for a girl. In the same way, it’s a brutal learning curve the first time you realise that your parents have been right, not just about some things, but about many things. Not everyone has your best interests at heart, and it’s a fair concern that ‘it’s not you we worry about, it’s them.’ They’re right to worry. Especially in a place like this, tailor-made for short-lived hedonism; where the urgency and transactional nature of any interaction is ramped up by blackout inebriation and raging teen hormones.