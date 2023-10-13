ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Shopping
ADVERTISEMENT

8 Queer Couples Halloween Costumes For The Sapphics, Gays & Theys

Charlotte Lewis, Esther Newman
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 16:25
Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Halloween is nearly upon us, and if you’re queer, you know what that means: it’s our season. ICYMI, Halloween is practically an LGBTQ+ national holiday. A whole month (yes, in this queer household we celebrate Halloween all October long), dedicated being your most flamboyant self? Queer AF. Which is why I have to ask — why are couples costumes so insufferably straight?
If you’ve maxed out on browsing your local joke shop and its overwhelming barrage of embarrassingly hetero couples costumes (don’t get us started on this truly upsetting plug-and-socket costume), then this is the couples costume list for you. We’ve done away with gender-normative Halloween costumes and replaced them with couples costumes of the queer variety. Because let’s be real: is there anything gayer than a couples costume? Trick question.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So whether you’re looking to commandeer the year of Barbie with an unforgettable costume (if you made your childhood Barbies scissor, you know there’s a lesbian Halloween couples costume just begging to be explored), are wanting a reason to re-wear your “Disco Cowgirl” Béyonce Renaissance Tour outfit, or creating the perfect vibe for your Halloweekend séance, this list is packed with the gayest, most sapphic and outrageously queer options for you and your boo. All of which we’ve tried to build with pieces you can wear again long after 31st October.
Keep reading to explore everything from the weird and witchy to iconic and infamous for the best couples costumes for LGBTQ+ folks this Halloween, no matter where you fall in the queer alphabet.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
DashDividers_1_500x100

How to dress as Wednesday Addams & Enid Sinclair for Halloween.

Photo courtesy of Netflix.
As far as lesbian Halloween couples costumes go (or WLW, however you identify!), this is one of our faves. We are totally obsessed with the Netflix couple’s grumpy/sunshine dynamic, which is the perfect pairing of goth and rainbow queer. Putting together this costume should be a breeze, too. There’s no shortage of all-black, Wednesday-inspired fashion out there this autumn, though the key to nailing this duo costume is offsetting one gothic look with multicoloured counterparts. We especially love the idea of looking for mirroring black and rainbow versions of the same items, such as this black and white cardie (that is reminiscent of Wednesday’s penchant for patterned knitwear) and this Starburst-bright jumper. The perfect yin and yang — plus, they’re all items you’re likely to wear again.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Topshop
Knitted Stripe Cardi In Mono
£38.00
ASOS
New Look
Black 2 In 1 Mini Shirt Dress
£25.00£29.99
New Look
Dr Martens
Jadon Iii Pisa Leather Platform Boots
£199.00
DR MARTENS
Hush
Erica Ombre Knitted Jumper
£129.00
Hush
Joanie
Pepper Check Print Summer Shirt Dress
£30.00£65.00
Joanie
Converse
Chuck 70 Seasonal Color
£80.00
Converse

How to dress as Bert & Ernie for Halloween.

Photo courtesy of Peter Bischoff/Getty Images.
Is there any more iconic gay couple than The Muppets’ Bert and Ernie? We think not. All you and your “roomie” need to make this costume a reality are coordinating striped jumpers, whether you opt for the full costume route with this pair via Amazon, or for just a similar striped vibe. Either way, you’ll stay cosy!
Mad Engine
Bert And Ernie Sesame Street Halloween Cos...
£24.15
Amazon
Jayley
Green And Black Striped Cashmere Roll Neck...
£49.60
Jayley
Mad Engine
Bert And Ernie Sesame Street Halloween Cos...
£24.15
Amazon
Gant
Breton Striped Crew Neck Sweater
£135.00
Gant
Whistles
Vertical Stripe Crew Neck
£99.00
Whistles
Paul James Knitwear
Mens 100% Cotton All Over Stripe Breton Ju...
£65.00
Paul James Knitwear

How to dress as Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy for Halloween.

Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
They’re here, they’re queer: it’s canon. In the new Harley Quinn animated series, she and Ivy are full-on married and full-on adorable. Explore your villainous side with any of the pair’s iconic comic book looks. We love show-Ivy’s simplistic blazer and leggings look, which is totally rewearable, but we love every Harley look out there (official merch and DIY). Just make sure to steer clear of any Harley look that says “Daddy’s Little Monster” on it — after all, she and Mr J are so done.
EGO
Plunge Lace Up Front Detail Utility Corset...
£21.00
Ego
EMP
Skarlett Cloth Trousers Black-red By Black...
£41.99
EMP
Club Exx
Waking Dream Traitor Boots - Red
£118.00£131.00
Dolls Kill
Coast
Premium Tailored Satin Trim Blazer
£111.30£159.00
Coast
JJXX
High Waisted Mesh Wide Leg Trousers Co-ord...
£23.00£45.00
ASOS
Miss Diva
Yolanda Chunky Block Heel Platform Heeled ...
£54.99
Debenhams

How to dress as Bob Ross & a “Happy Little Tree” for Halloween.

Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.
Embrace your inner artist with the most soothing gay couples costumes out there. Regardless of gender identity or sexuality, there’s no denying the love between Bob Ross and his “happy little trees”. It’s also one of the lower lift costumes, as it requires no more than a light blue shirt, an artist’s palette and art brush, and, for your partner, some sort of brown and/or green bodysuit or leotard combo. Don’t want to fuss with actually painting them with trees or the mess of fake leaves? Opt for a comfy tree- or landscape-printed jumper to pull the look together. And of course, you can’t forget Bob Ross’ iconic barnet.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Artibetter
Wood Paint Tray Large Wooden Artist Painti...
£10.99£11.79
Amazon
Free People
Cool & Clean Solid Button Down
£118.00
Free People
Crafts 4 All
Paint Brushes 12 Set
£5.99£8.99
Amazon
BDG
Meadow Landscape Fleece
£59.00
Urban Outfitters
missy empire
Eli Chocolate Plunge Ribbed Seamless Jumpsuit
£36.00
Missy Empire
Apricot
Tree Intarsia Knitted Top
£24.00
Apricot

How to dress as Frog & Toad for Halloween.

Photo courtesy of Amazon.
There’s something innately bisexual about frogs. Don’t ask us to explain it, just browse any of the thousands of bisexual frog memes on the internet for more clarification. That’s why we think Frog and Toad are a perfect Bi4Bi couples Halloween costume. The cottagecore duo have fully transcended the “roommates?“ categorisation ever since the author’s daughter confirmed in a 2016 interview that of course, they are “of the same sex, and they love each other”.
All you need are matching earth-toned blazers and pageboy caps, which... we feel pretty confident are already in most bi closets. If not you can find plenty of these items on the high street or second hand in charity shops (for the authentic grandpa vibe). Our recommendation? Splurge on the most fabulous Halloween party entrance on the pair’s signature tandem bicycle for maximum costuming impact.
& Other Stories
Fitted Checked Blazer
£135.00
& Other Stories
Urban Outfitters
Uo Striped Knit Boucle Jumper
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
John Lewis
Mini Houndstooth Bakerboy Hat, Brown
£30.00
John Lewis
Free People
After Love Cuff Pants
£88.00
Free People
Urban Outfitters
Uo Cropped Space-dye Knit Jumper
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
Mango
Lapels Houndstooth Suit Blazer
£89.99
Mango

How to dress as Margot Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie & Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie.

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.
Hi Barbie! We know that this is the year of Barbie Halloween, and just because you’re queer doesn’t mean there’s not a Barbie couple’s costume for you. If the movie made one thing clear it’s that Barbie does not need a Ken. That’s why we think you and your gal pal should couple up as two Barbies! We recommend Stereotypical and Weird Barbie as a fun pairing — after all, she’s always doing the splits already — or Barbie and her earth-universe soulmate Gloria is another great option. Check out our full Barbie outfit guide for more specifics. If in doubt, opt for the Barbies’ pink boiler suits and go to town with the accessories.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
BellaBeanBows
Pink Gingham Fable Bows
£13.99
Etsy
Monki
Balloon Sleeve Cut Out Mini Dress In Pink ...
£16.00£35.00
ASOS
NynCrafts
Flowers Necklace And Earrings
£21.72
Etsy
Oasis
Puff Sleeve Plunge Neck Organza Mini Dress
£35.00£69.00
Debenhams
Milanoo
Leather Snake Print Special-shaped Heel Kn...
£48.85£75.16
Milanoo
7 Artists
Acrylic Fabric Paint
£14.90
Amazon
WolfVintageClothing
Pink Boilersuit Coveralls Bubblegum - All ...
£65.00
Etsy
ASOS DESIGN
Polysatin Medium Headscarf In Floral Print
£8.50£13.00
ASOS
Skinny Dip
Red Cat Eye Sunglasses With Tinted Lens
£10.00£20.00
Skinny Dip

How to dress as the Kens, or Ryan Gosling’s Ken & Michael Cera’s Allan.

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.
If Barbie leans a little too femme for you and your partner, there’s a whole clique of Kens to choose from, too. The homoeroticism of Ken cannot be denied, and we love that Ryan Gosling’s Ken has a few fabulously flamboyant looks to choose from. We’d be remiss if we didn’t suggest going as classic BFFs Ken and Allan, though. After all, Allen has all of Ken’s clothes in his closet. Suspicious? Or just gay? You decide. Just grab one pastel striped button-down t-shirt and one rainbow one, and let the beaching each other off begin.
FunAloe
Hippie Costume Women Vest Jacket
£11.25
Amazon
Bargain Village
Men's/women's Bandana Head Scarf Neck Scar...
£1.97
Amazon
Make or Break
Unisex Fingerless Gloves
£4.37
Amazon
REDSTAR FANCY DRESS
Headband And Wristbands Sweatbands Set
£4.95
Amazon
Mizuno
Release Printed Tank Top Women
£27.90£39.90
Tennis Point
Monterrain
Women's Elite Foldover Waistband Woven Run...
£14.99£29.99
FOOTASYLUM
Lee
Cabana Shirt - Button-down Blouse
£41.00£74.99
Zalando
Olivia Rubin
Lois Multi Stripe Crochet Polo Top
£230.00
Olivia Rubin
Folk
Soft Collar Shirt - Blue Brick Red Stripe
£75.00£125.00
Folk

How to dress as GBBO’s Paul & Prue for Halloween.

Photo courtesy of Netflix.
Queer culture is all about being cosy and flamboyant at the same time, and no couple espouses that aesthetic quite like Great British Bakeoff’s judging power duo, Paul and Prue. Grab an oversized button-down for Paul and a garish pair of spectacles for Prue (matching lipstick recommended), and you’re set. Investing in a grey wig or silver hair spray isn’t a bad idea, either; nor is a set of fake bread as a prop (or real baked goods as snacks during the night).
Oliviadivine
Clip On Orange Hoop Drop Earrings
£12.88
Etsy
InWear
Davila Regular Fit Long Sleeve Shirt, Pink
£49.00£69.95
John Lewis
TwoZero
Classic Abs Plastic Frame Geek Nerd Glasses
£3.99
Amazon
George at ASDA
Black Plain Button Up Shirt
£10.00
ASDA
Claire's
Silver Metallic Color Hairspray
£3.00£6.00
Claire's
Gresorth
10 Pcs Fake Cake Artificial Bread Set Bundle
£19.99
Amazon

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT