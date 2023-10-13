Halloween is nearly upon us, and if you’re queer, you know what that means: it’s our season. ICYMI, Halloween is practically an LGBTQ+ national holiday. A whole month (yes, in this queer household we celebrate Halloween all October long), dedicated being your most flamboyant self? Queer AF. Which is why I have to ask — why are couples costumes so insufferably straight?
If you’ve maxed out on browsing your local joke shop and its overwhelming barrage of embarrassingly hetero couples costumes (don’t get us started on this truly upsetting plug-and-socket costume), then this is the couples costume list for you. We’ve done away with gender-normative Halloween costumes and replaced them with couples costumes of the queer variety. Because let’s be real: is there anything gayer than a couples costume? Trick question.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So whether you’re looking to commandeer the year of Barbie with an unforgettable costume (if you made your childhood Barbies scissor, you know there’s a lesbian Halloween couples costume just begging to be explored), are wanting a reason to re-wear your “Disco Cowgirl” Béyonce Renaissance Tour outfit, or creating the perfect vibe for your Halloweekend séance, this list is packed with the gayest, most sapphic and outrageously queer options for you and your boo. All of which we’ve tried to build with pieces you can wear again long after 31st October.
Keep reading to explore everything from the weird and witchy to iconic and infamous for the best couples costumes for LGBTQ+ folks this Halloween, no matter where you fall in the queer alphabet.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
How to dress as Wednesday Addams & Enid Sinclair for Halloween.
As far as lesbian Halloween couples costumes go (or WLW, however you identify!), this is one of our faves. We are totally obsessed with the Netflix couple’s grumpy/sunshine dynamic, which is the perfect pairing of goth and rainbow queer. Putting together this costume should be a breeze, too. There’s no shortage of all-black, Wednesday-inspired fashion out there this autumn, though the key to nailing this duo costume is offsetting one gothic look with multicoloured counterparts. We especially love the idea of looking for mirroring black and rainbow versions of the same items, such as this black and white cardie (that is reminiscent of Wednesday’s penchant for patterned knitwear) and this Starburst-bright jumper. The perfect yin and yang — plus, they’re all items you’re likely to wear again.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How to dress as Bert & Ernie for Halloween.
Is there any more iconic gay couple than The Muppets’ Bert and Ernie? We think not. All you and your “roomie” need to make this costume a reality are coordinating striped jumpers, whether you opt for the full costume route with this pair via Amazon, or for just a similar striped vibe. Either way, you’ll stay cosy!
How to dress as Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy for Halloween.
They’re here, they’re queer: it’s canon. In the new Harley Quinn animated series, she and Ivy are full-on married and full-on adorable. Explore your villainous side with any of the pair’s iconic comic book looks. We love show-Ivy’s simplistic blazer and leggings look, which is totally rewearable, but we love every Harley look out there (official merch and DIY). Just make sure to steer clear of any Harley look that says “Daddy’s Little Monster” on it — after all, she and Mr J are so done.
How to dress as Bob Ross & a “Happy Little Tree” for Halloween.
Embrace your inner artist with the most soothing gay couples costumes out there. Regardless of gender identity or sexuality, there’s no denying the love between Bob Ross and his “happy little trees”. It’s also one of the lower lift costumes, as it requires no more than a light blue shirt, an artist’s palette and art brush, and, for your partner, some sort of brown and/or green bodysuit or leotard combo. Don’t want to fuss with actually painting them with trees or the mess of fake leaves? Opt for a comfy tree- or landscape-printed jumper to pull the look together. And of course, you can’t forget Bob Ross’ iconic barnet.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How to dress as Frog & Toad for Halloween.
There’s something innately bisexual about frogs. Don’t ask us to explain it, just browse any of the thousands of bisexual frog memes on the internet for more clarification. That’s why we think Frog and Toad are a perfect Bi4Bi couples Halloween costume. The cottagecore duo have fully transcended the “roommates?“ categorisation ever since the author’s daughter confirmed in a 2016 interview that of course, they are “of the same sex, and they love each other”.
All you need are matching earth-toned blazers and pageboy caps, which... we feel pretty confident are already in most bi closets. If not you can find plenty of these items on the high street or second hand in charity shops (for the authentic grandpa vibe). Our recommendation? Splurge on the most fabulous Halloween party entrance on the pair’s signature tandem bicycle for maximum costuming impact.
How to dress as Margot Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie & Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie.
Hi Barbie! We know that this is the year of Barbie Halloween, and just because you’re queer doesn’t mean there’s not a Barbie couple’s costume for you. If the movie made one thing clear it’s that Barbie does not need a Ken. That’s why we think you and your gal pal should couple up as two Barbies! We recommend Stereotypical and Weird Barbie as a fun pairing — after all, she’s always doing the splits already — or Barbie and her earth-universe soulmate Gloria is another great option. Check out our full Barbie outfit guide for more specifics. If in doubt, opt for the Barbies’ pink boiler suits and go to town with the accessories.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How to dress as the Kens, or Ryan Gosling’s Ken & Michael Cera’s Allan.
If Barbie leans a little too femme for you and your partner, there’s a whole clique of Kens to choose from, too. The homoeroticism of Ken cannot be denied, and we love that Ryan Gosling’s Ken has a few fabulously flamboyant looks to choose from. We’d be remiss if we didn’t suggest going as classic BFFs Ken and Allan, though. After all, Allen has all of Ken’s clothes in his closet. Suspicious? Or just gay? You decide. Just grab one pastel striped button-down t-shirt and one rainbow one, and let the beaching each other off begin.
How to dress as GBBO’s Paul & Prue for Halloween.
Queer culture is all about being cosy and flamboyant at the same time, and no couple espouses that aesthetic quite like Great British Bakeoff’s judging power duo, Paul and Prue. Grab an oversized button-down for Paul and a garish pair of spectacles for Prue (matching lipstick recommended), and you’re set. Investing in a grey wig or silver hair spray isn’t a bad idea, either; nor is a set of fake bread as a prop (or real baked goods as snacks during the night).