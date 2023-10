Do My Long Nail Extensions Make Me “Less Queer?”

The belief that queer people should have short nails is sometimes less about sex and more about reinforcing old, tired stereotypes about gender and sexuality. Let me explain. As a femme-presenting bisexual woman, I’ve experienced my fair share of biphobia and femmephobia — and it is nearly always due to the way I look. There was the time, for example, myself and a group of femme queer friends tried to get into a well-known club in London’s Soho. At the door, we were asked, “You do know this is a gay bar, right?”, before being turned away. My extensive makeup, styled, long bob hair, “feminine” wardrobe and, yes, my long nails, all seem to signal to fellow queers that I am straight. This only adds to the common feeling of not being “gay enough” as a bi woman. Lois Shearing , bi activist and author of Bi the Way , tells me, “There's an idea in a lot of queer communities that queerness must look a certain way; for women, that is androgynous but not too butch or femme.”