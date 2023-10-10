Do My Long Nail Extensions Make Me “Less Queer?”

In regard to nails, the notion that only short styles are conducive to safe, pleasurable, queer sex reinforces the stereotype that there is just one way to have sex between two people with vulvas. “There's still a belief that queer sex looks a certain way or that you must be having a certain type of sex to be queer,” says Shearing. “For queer women, short nails have been used as a subtle way to flag to each other that you finger other people who have vulvas. But now there's an idea that if you don't do that, you aren't a queer woman.” Not only is this biphobic, as it erases the queerness of women who may be in monogamous relationships with men, suggests Shearing, but it’s also just a bit boring, they say. And I would add that it’s narrow-minded.