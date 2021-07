Policing What Counts As ‘Queer Sex’ Limits Everyone

For Lucie, having sex with a woman was less about her thinking it would make her a more 'valid' queer person and more because she was scared she might be wrong about it: "I was worried I might just like the idea of queer sex and not actually having it." Whenever she goes through a phase of being more into men than women, she goes back to worrying that she’s not queer ‘enough’ – even though she recognises that this is internalised biphobia and she’d never define someone else’s identity by who they’re having sex with.