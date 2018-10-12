Story from Halloween

31 Costumes For Couples That Are Gender-Norm Free

Sarah Van Cleve
7831/Gamma­Rapho/Getty Images.
Halloween is upon us, and with it comes the overwhelming barrage of couples costumes. Barbie and Ken. Beyonce and Jay-Z. That uncomfortable plug and socket costume. It seems like every costume for adorable couples is incredibly heteronormative and/or rooted in gender roles. So, what’s a progressive, gender norm-eschewing couple to do?
Luckily, there are plenty of fun couples costumes that don’t rely on gender stereotypes to be cute. We’ve rounded up 30 of our favorites here.
1 of 31
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images.
Mario and Luigi

Has a better pair ever existed?
Related Stories
Women Of Color In Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Our Favorite Victoria's Secret-Inspired Costumes
8 Halloween Costumes You Can Make With Lingerie
2 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Target.
PB and J

Your partner is already stuck with you. Show it with this classic pairing.
Advertisement
3 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Tinder.
Tinder

Pay homage to the app that brought you and bae together. Dress as a right and left swipe, or a right swipe and a superlike if you can’t bear the thought of not being a perfect match for the night.
4 of 31
Photo: Getty Images.
Tacky Tourist Couple

Hawaiian shirts and fanny-packs know no gender.
5 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Disney.
Peter Pan and his shadow

We wouldn't suggest actually sewing your partner to your shoe, but you can dress up as the classic Disney character and his counterpart. One partner wears Peter's green outfit, while the other goes for an all-black version. Layer it over a black morphsuit to really look like a shadow.
6 of 31
Photo: Getty Images.
Your favorite cocktail

DIY shirts with the logos for Jack and Coke, Vodka and Sprite, or whatever other combination you'll be sipping on all Halloween.
7 of 31

via GIPHY

Pokemon

Still playing Pokemon Go, even though the hype has died down? Dress up as inseparable pair Ash and Pikachu; or, for diehard Pokemon couples, each of you can dress up as your starter or your team.
Advertisement
8 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Marvel.
Groot and Rocket

Show your nerdy side by going as this Guardians of the Galaxy duo.
9 of 31
Google Maps Pins

Perfect for a long-distance couple or just those that love to adventure together.
10 of 31

via GIPHY

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Come out of your shell and each dress as your favorite, whether it's Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, or Michelangelo.
11 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
Guess Who? characters

We promise there's a relatively easy way to DIY this.
12 of 31
Photo courtesy of Party City
Nerds

Instead of just eating candy on Halloween, make it your outfit for a sweet costume.
Advertisement
13 of 31
Photo: Peter Bischoff/Getty Images.
Bert and Ernie

Just think about how cozy you'll be in those striped sweaters on Halloween.
14 of 31
Photo: 7831/Gamma­Rapho/Getty Images.
Your Harry Potter Houses

Pretend you got your Hogwarts letter after all and dress up in your house robes. Even Gryffindors and Slytherins can be together on Halloween.
15 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures.
Pennywise and Babadook

Keep up with the trends and go as Twitter's latest ridiculous meme couple.
16 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Pixar.
Mike and Sully

If you're looking for a pair of monsters that's a little less scary than the last.
17 of 31

via GIPHY

Aliens from Toy Story

Skip Buzz and Woody and go for a more unique costume as a couple of the adorable little green aliens.
Advertisement
18 of 31
Photo courtesy of halloweencostumes.com
Salt and Pepper

You can't go wrong with this classic pair.
19 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Walmart.
Thing 1 and Thing 2

For all the mischievous couples out there.
20 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of The Sims Studio.
Sims Couple

All you need is a pair of DIY Diamond Headbands.
21 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots

Channel your childhood nostalgia by rocking this costume.
22 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.
R2D2 and BB8

If toy robots aren't your style, how about some Star Wars ones instead?
Advertisement
23 of 31

via GIPHY

Spongebob and Patrick

If your partner is also your best friend, dress up as Bikini Bottom's BFFs.
24 of 31
Photo courtesy of Party City
Bacon and Egg

Celebrate your shared love of brunch with this costume.
25 of 31
Photo: Pexel.
Puzzle Pieces

Because you and bae are a perfect fit.
26 of 31

via GIPHY

Tom and Jerry

All you need are some cat and mouse ears to become this iconic cartoon duo.
27 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Universal Studios.
Minions

Or go for a more modern cartoon pairing that's just as easy to pull off, with some overalls, a yellow shirt, and goggles.
Advertisement
28 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Target.
Milk and Cookie

You can't go wrong with this delicious pairing.
29 of 31
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
Cards Against Humanity cards

Team up as the funniest card combination you and your partner have seen or even make up your own.
30 of 31
Photo: Andrew Kelly/Getty Images.
Big Bird and Elmo

This duo has stood the test of time. Dress as them, and hopefully your relationship will, too.
31 of 31

via GIPHY

Dancing Lobsters from The Amanda Show

Case closed. Bring in the adorable couple.
Advertisement

More from Sex & Relationships

R29 Original Series