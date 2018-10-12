Halloween is upon us, and with it comes the overwhelming barrage of couples costumes. Barbie and Ken. Beyonce and Jay-Z. That uncomfortable plug and socket costume. It seems like every costume for adorable couples is incredibly heteronormative and/or rooted in gender roles. So, what’s a progressive, gender norm-eschewing couple to do?
Luckily, there are plenty of fun couples costumes that don’t rely on gender stereotypes to be cute. We’ve rounded up 30 of our favorites here.
Tinder
Pay homage to the app that brought you and bae together. Dress as a right and left swipe, or a right swipe and a superlike if you can’t bear the thought of not being a perfect match for the night.
Peter Pan and his shadow
We wouldn't suggest actually sewing your partner to your shoe, but you can dress up as the classic Disney character and his counterpart. One partner wears Peter's green outfit, while the other goes for an all-black version. Layer it over a black morphsuit to really look like a shadow.
Guess Who? characters
We promise there's a relatively easy way to DIY this.
Pennywise and Babadook
Keep up with the trends and go as Twitter's latest ridiculous meme couple.
Sims Couple
All you need is a pair of DIY Diamond Headbands.
