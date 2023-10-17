Halloween is nearly upon us, and if you're queer, you know what that means: It's our season. ICYMI, Halloween is practically an LGBTQI+ national holiday. A whole month (yes, here in this queer household we celebrate Halloween all October long), dedicated to the freaks and weirdos and being your most flamboyant and/or unhinged self? Queer AF. Which is why I have to ask — why are couples costumes so insufferably straight?
If you've maxed out on browsing the aisles, parsing through an overwhelming barrage of embarrassingly hetero couples costumes (don't get us started on this truly upsetting plug-and-socket costume), then this is the couples costume list for you. We've done away with gender-normative Halloween costumes and replaced them with couples costumes of the queer variety. Because let's be real: is there anything gayer than a couple's costume? Trick question.
So whether you're a couple looking to commandeer the year of Barbie with an unforgettable costume (if you made your childhood Barbies scissor, you know there's a lesbian Halloween couples costume just begging to be explored) or creating the perfect vibe for your Halloweekend séance, this list is packed with the gayest, most sapphic and outrageously queer options for you and your boo. Keep reading to explore everything from the weird and witchy to iconic and infamous for the best couples costumes for LGBTQ+ folks this Halloween, no matter where you fall in the queer alphabet.