If you really want to terrify your friends and family for Halloween this year, just dress up as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Greet them with, “Hiya, Georgie! Want a balloon?” or “You’ll float down here! We all float down here!” And to match the menacing quotes, you’ll need an equally menacing Pennywise costume.
Stephen King’s novel It was published in 1986 followed by an ABC miniseries in 1990, so Pennywise isn’t a new monster. But the most recent version of the clown did get a makeover. The second half of the most recent adaptation, IT Chapter Two hit cinemas in September 2019, two years after IT premiered, and it’ll be the horror movie many people will draw Halloween inspiration from.
In the much-anticipated sequel, we’re re-introduced to the Losers’ Club, all grown up and back at it again in Derry to defeat the vile clown once and for all. While Bill (James McAvoy), Eddie (James Ransone), Richie (Bill Hader), Stanley (Andy Bean) Beverly (Jessica Chastain), Ben (Jay Ryan), and Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) are 27 years older in Chapter Two, Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) stays the same. While the terrifying creature mostly appears in the form of a clown, Pennywise technically has the ability to shapeshift, which is why the Derry kids see it as a leper, vulture, a Paul Bunyan statue, a mummy, a winking photograph, and many more horrifying iterations.
But the Pennywise we know best is the one who wears a ruffled clown costume, complete with red pom poms and an orange wig. If you want to pull off a last-minute Pennywise costume this year without buying a plastic-ish get-up that comes in a bag, here’s what you’ll need.