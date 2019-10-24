In the much-anticipated sequel, we’re re-introduced to the Losers’ Club, all grown up and back at it again in Derry to defeat the vile clown once and for all. While Bill (James McAvoy), Eddie (James Ransone), Richie (Bill Hader), Stanley (Andy Bean) Beverly (Jessica Chastain), Ben (Jay Ryan), and Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) are 27 years older in Chapter Two, Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) stays the same. While the terrifying creature mostly appears in the form of a clown, Pennywise technically has the ability to shapeshift, which is why the Derry kids see it as a leper, vulture, a Paul Bunyan statue, a mummy, a winking photograph, and many more horrifying iterations.