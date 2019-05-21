Is there anything that screams "I'm a high-functioning adult" louder than showing up somewhere with your own homemade iced coffee? Making cold brew at home seems so aspirational, but we should start thinking about it as totally achievable. We asked real women to share their home cold brew-making methods, and it turns out, it's not that hard — especially if you have the right tools.
Ahead, five women from all over the country share all the details of how they save money by making iced coffee at home. From brewing and cleaning methods to kitchen gadgets and glassware, these women have figured out how to never buy cold brew again. By taking a page out of their iced coffee-brewing book, you too can show you truly have your life together.
