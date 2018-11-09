Whether we're hosting Thanksgiving or merely contributing a dish to a Friendsgiving potluck, we're currently in the midst of pinning, researching, and googling recipes that may only get cooked once a year. Stuffing is great, but we're not cooking it in July. And as necessary as mashed potatoes and gravy are to the whole meal, most of the year we're fine ordering them when we dine out rather than DIY-ing at home.
That means that, around this time every November, the many recipes we're perusing call for gadgets and appliances that we currently don't have. But do we really need to pony up the cash (and storage space) for things like turkey basters, roasting racks, and potato ricers? (And what is a riced potato, anyway?)
Ahead, ten of the once-a-year items we only feel pressure to buy during the holidays – and whether you need it, can skip it, or should buy something else instead.