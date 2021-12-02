The Best Waffle Makers For Bringing Your Brunch Squad Home

Breakfast politics give the American two-party system a run for its money — the not-so-simple "waffles or pancakes?" question could destroy a brunch squad within minutes if not handled with grace. So, fair warning: if you've stumbled upon this article, then you are officially in waffles-only territory — excuse me, waffle maker territory.
The best waffle makers, on average, produce crispy on the outside soft on the inside, evenly baked, and mess-free breakfast treats in a succinct amount of time — bonus points for non-stick removal, easy cleanup, indicator lights, and aesthetically-pleasing designs. We flipped our way through not hundreds of waffles but rather pages upon pages of the internet's best waffle makers and their review sections. After a thorough inspection, we plucked out seven lucky irons that do the trick. Below, find the fruits (or, in this case, the berry compote) of our labor and choose the best waffle iron for your kitchen counter.
Best Waffle Maker For People Who Chose Cheaper Rent Over Counterspace
For those you, like myself, who are living their best lives inside an apartment with absolutely no counter space, then Dash’s famously small, cute, and colorful batch of waffle irons are the best waffle makers for you. Choose your favorite color + inner iron design combo and you’ll be whippin’ up stacks on stacks of brunch treats in a flash.
Waffle Enthusiasts say: "This silly little thing is perfect. The non-stick surface really is nonstick. Kind of critical with a waffle maker, so the waffles come off clean without scraping and scrubbing. It makes a waffle in about two minutes. About the time it takes to make my coffee. The waffles look like an Eggo, but they are oh so much better."
Best Waffle Maker For People Who Chose Counterspace Over Cheaper Rent
Now, for our peeps with beautiful islands, cabinets, and super savvy storage, go big with an All-clad hefty, stainless steel waffle maker and guarantee yourself a life of perfectly cooked waffles. A few features include, but are not limited to: a steam release system for light and crisp waffles, a nonstick finish for easy cleanup, and a sleek stainless steel finish.
Waffle Enthusiasts say: "As a long-time diner visitor, I will fight for a good waffle. This waffle iron is heavy-duty, beyond simple to use, and is easy to clean. It's also the correct size for a diner waffle. Worth every penny."
Best Waffle Maker For Deep Dish Belgian Waffles (& Syrup Lovers)
Whether you’re a Belgium native or just love syrup, you probably love a Belgian waffle. Unlike American waffle makers, the Belgian irons have taller pegs to create those deep waffle pockets — that, coincidentally, are amazing at holding an optimal amount of syrup, honey, or whatever your sweet tooth prefers.
Waffle Enthusiasts say: "Works as promised and seems to be well-made. Waffles were crispy on the outside, soft within. Just the way we like them."
Best Waffle Maker For People Who Let The Camera Eat First
To anyone who whips out their phone, rearranges the plates on the table, tells everyone to smile, and snaps a few glamour shots of everyone's food before any worthy meal, let's just say we understand. This waffle iron makes five Instagram-ready waffles at a time and is perfect for group stay-at-home brunches. It features an easy-open handle, non-stick plates, vertical storage, a wide drip rim for fewer messes, and more.
Waffle Enthusiasts say: "I wanted something that would mimic Waffle House waffles and this waffle iron is perfect. I like thin waffles with a little crunch and this gives me exactly what I want."
Best Waffle Maker For Budget-Friendly Breakfast Lovers
Brunch is expensive — from the Uber there and back to the bottomless mimosas and tipping the waiter for their outstanding service. Instead, do brunch at home with friends with a waffle iron that totals less than your bill at your favorite Sunday spot. Despite its cheap price tag, the Oster's Belgian Waffle Iron makes a perfectly good breakfast dish and is loved by many Amazon customers.
Waffle Enthusiasts say: "This waffle iron is cheap, does a great job of evenly cooking the waffles, and can make hundreds of waffles without any problems. I used this waffle iron to write a keto-friendly waffle cookbook. For months on end, I made waffles every day and for every meal with this mighty little beast. It cooked consistently through all the greats and even the 'Good golly that's awful' waffles."
Best Waffle Maker For Playing With Your Food
In the world of products that nobody needs but everybody wants, lies CucinaPro's Building Brick waffle iron. With one pour, you can make up to 14 separate brick-shaped waffles and live out your wildest architectural dreams on one of two serving trays that come with purchase.
Waffle Enthusiasts say: "GREAT for lego lovers. Gave this as a gift to a 5-year-old. Loves it. Easy to assemble waffles on the included base plate. Might have to bake far more waffle pieces than a child can eat to construct a “building,” so freeze them. When first using, be careful not to overfill the unit. Overall very satisfied."
Best Waffle Maker For People With "Bubbly" Personalities
Step out of the box and make your very own "bubble" waffle that, according to Food52, is often sold on the streets of Hong Kong. This gadget is a great buy for your kitchen, but also makes a worthwhile holiday gift that your giftee might not expect.
Waffle Enthusiasts say: "I love the Hong Kong-style waffles that you find with street vendors all over Asia. There are only a few places in the States that make them well. Now I get to experiment with different batters at home. Great, inexpensive waffle maker to make light snacks for the kids!"
