The Best Waffle Makers For Bringing Your Brunch Squad Home

The best waffle makers, on average, produce crispy on the outside soft on the inside, evenly baked, and mess-free breakfast treats in a succinct amount of time — bonus points for non-stick removal, easy cleanup, indicator lights, and aesthetically-pleasing designs . We flipped our way through not hundreds of waffles but rather pages upon pages of the internet's best waffle makers and their review sections. After a thorough inspection, we plucked out seven lucky irons that do the trick. Below, find the fruits (or, in this case, the berry compote) of our labor and choose the best waffle iron for your kitchen counter.