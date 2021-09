As the old adage goes, when it rains, it pours, and now your feet are soaking wet. Just kidding, that’s not the actual saying but the sentiment about being prepared with reliable rain boots is more likely true than not. That’s the thing about rain boots — they’re out of sight and out of mind (and not really on your fashion shopping list) until you find yourself trapped under a shabby awning while torrential downpour cascades around you. You look down at your “water-resistant” shoes that are absolutely going to get destroyed and you think, “Well, here goes nothing” as you make a run for it. Don’t let this happen to you.