31 Fashion Gems Our Editors Are Buying For Fall

September, we meet again, which means it's time to overhaul your closet for the ol’ seasonal switch-over. Knits will reign once more, jeans will finally replace shorts, and ankle boots will give your worn-out sandals...the literal boot. Since we members of the Refinery29 Shopping team are always two steps ahead (or, in many cases, a whole season ahead), we've already taken stock of what our autumnal wardrobe needs once the temperatures truly dip. The usual hodgepodge of classic black Chelseas, transitional outerwear, and leather handbags abound — but we have a few surprises thrown in as well. Case in point: We’re still holding onto summer basics like tank tops and slip dresses that can soon be fashioned as base layers to our crunchy-weather ensembles (read on for the style cues our staffers plan to execute). We've also uncovered a few everyday accessories for throw-on purposes, like a knit head scarf, a pair of status headphones, and a newsboy cap. Scroll forth to see the 31 handpicked favorites — from affordable basics to high-end investment pieces — that make the cut.
Advertisement
"I’ve been obsessed with midi dresses this summer, and plan on taking my newfound closet staple into fall with this satiny version from Free People. The olive green hue is unique and so perfect for cooler temps, and I love the stitching along the bodice for a subtly sexy vibe. Plus, I’m already picturing how good it’ll look paired with my trusty leather jacket and Chelsea boots." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate
"I just realized I own one single long-sleeve tee, so my mission is to add a few more this fall and winter." —Kate Spencer, Senior Strategist, Affiliate
"Is it any wonder that almost every item on my fall wishlist is green? Aside from being my signature color, it also feels so very fall, IMO. I’ve owned — and loved — my Mansur Gavriel mini bucket bag since I was in college (it was my first big-girl purse!), but have had my eye on the Lady style since it launched. The top handle and flap just feel so sophisticated — truly, she is the moment. It’s a splurge, but one I know will be any outfit-maker this fall and beyond." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate
Advertisement
"There was a time when I was averse to the kitten heel, but I've since become awakened to its brilliance. A little boost, that's all I've ever want in a heel anyway! Me, I never want to wibble wobble in stilettos. Also, when presented as a minimal mule without any superfluous straps, embellishments, or stitching, this slip-on becomes achingly timeless and classy. A beautiful transition-into-fall fancy shoe, I say." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
"I'm a daydreaming old soul who imagines herself being a grandma that owns strands of pearls to hand down to her granddaughters. While there's a specific Tiffany & Co. pearl necklace that I've eyed for months, I think that can wait. This Mejuri one is equally classy and elegant. Although it's an investment piece, I'm already visioning countless fall 'fits with this string of pearls. One possible autumn attire I'm thinking of is a beret with a plaid blazer, collared button-down shirt, miniskirt, and loafers." —Vivien Lee, Fashion Writer, Affiliate
"Speaking of boots, I’ve found the perfect pair of Chelseas — possibly ever. I found out about Blundstone, thanks to an outdoorsy, adventurous friend of mine, but 'crunchy' is the last adjective I’d use to describe the Australian heritage brand. The styles are timeless, and the quality is truly top-notch — these will definitely last me for years to come, and I can’t wait to live in them this season." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate
Advertisement
"Whether I’m on a plane or cuddling on the couch with my dog, I plan on leaning into peak cozy vibes this fall. Normally, I’d throw on leggings and a hoodie and call it a day, but when I laid eyes on Pact’s über-chic Airplane collection, it was game over. The geometric color block is a major style upgrade from my sweats, and the fact that it’s sustainably made is something I can feel good about." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer, Affiliate
"Our in-office days are increasing which means I can’t get by on my three pieces of business casual clothing anymore. I figured that this funky two-toned plaid dress would work well in our carefree workspace and look good on the weekends. To top it off, I think it’ll even work in the colder months with a turtleneck underneath. I instantly added it to my cart." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
"A patchwork boot…a patchwork boot? Yes, a patchwork boot is officially my fall footwear of choice. Are they white? Are they black? No, they’re BOTH. I love how these come on strong with the color blocking but don’t steal too much attention because of the simple Chelsea boot-ish design. I can't wait to blend them into some autumnal 'fits and stomp on crunchy colorful leaves." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
Advertisement
"I'm embarrassed to say I must have these headphones from this brand called Apple. (Heard of it?) These are a real beaut, and I'm sure they sound pristine, based on what I know about this company. Plus, an over-the-ear gizmo feels like an appropriate seasonal upgrade to the flimsy wired earbuds I've been slinging around all summer. I consider this a fashion accessory because it's a style choice." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
"A button-up and shorts is basically my year-round uniform until it gets really cold (which is all of two months since I live in Nashville). I'll be swapping my super summery tops (lots of nautical strips and checks) for darker colors come fall. And as much as I love the 'stole from the boys' look of an oversized top or tee, I also appreciate it when the oversized top is actually made to flatter my form. This top from Athleta is roomy without looking bulky and will look good with jeans or leggings." —Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"I already know how it's gonna be: It'll be this midi skirt with a big-ass fisherman sweater on top and a pair of light loafers. Just you wait and see." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
Advertisement
"I’ve lived in New York for two years now and…it’s finally time for me to obtain some Manhattan-ready black leather outerwear. This oversized faux blazer is not the classic Lower East Side fashion girlie trench, but it echoes the vibe. I also just love a jacket that looks good when it’s on but isn’t a showstopper so you can get away with wearing it like five times a week if necessary." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
"Although I live and breathe fashion, I'm not much of a shoe gal. My shoe collection is very limited. That's why I've decided to up my boots game this fall by adding an elevated pair that I can repeatedly wear with various ensembles. The question for these Dolce Vita cowboy boots is whether I opt for the brown or neutral hue." —Vivien Lee, Fashion Writer, Affiliate
"I'm now having second thoughts that Sporty Spice was always the most superior, style-wise. Thoughts? Anyone? This fall, I want a classic pair of track pants just like the ones Mel C would have worn. Trust, I don't ever plan on working out in them — instead, I'll wear these with a nice cashmere sweater and kitten-heeled mules." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
Advertisement
"Once upon a time, my entire winter closet hinged on having tons of those fitted J.Crew cardigans (and not the now-trendy Y2K cropped ones). They started feeling out of date a few years ago, so they all went to the great thrift store in the sky. Now, I'm slowly rebuilding my cardi collection with big, chunky ones that have enough retro appeal I hope they'll stay in style forever. I also love a super textured white sweater after Labor Day — it feels cozy, not summery, and is a perfect transitional layer." —Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"Ugh, I have so many black Chelseas already but none that look QUITE like these. What sets them apart, you may ask? Just look at that rise! High enough to be non-ankle, but not so high that my calves will be sweating. How great would these look with cropped pants or a midi skirt? Really great, I'm telling you." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
"I'm a real sucker for headpieces (hats, some may call them), and this handmade bandana babushka accessory has me salivating. I'm loving this look above already — with a neutral trench coat and tortoiseshell sunglasses — but this head scarf is the literal definition of versatile: I'd wear it with a puffer, a quilted or jean jacket, or a leather jacket if I had one. This Etsy maker also makes a crocheted bonnet that I must have." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
Advertisement
"If you know me, you know I LIVE for an 'ugly' shoe. Just imagine these with white socks and an ankle-length trouser!" —Kate Spencer, Senior Strategist, Affiliate
"I realize tank tops aren't at the top of most people's fall fashion lists, but as the weather starts getting cooler, I prefer to layer a basic tank under thick sweaters so I don't overheat while on the train or during my long walking commutes to work. I'm a big fan of Lacausa's high-quality organic basics and will absolutely be adding a few of these to my wardrobe." —Kate Spencer, Senior Strategist, Affiliate
"I've been dreaming of this perfect black Jil Sander bag forever. Everyone needs a small black crossbody for fall, right?" —Kate Spencer, Senior Strategist, Affiliate
"I love originality, don't you? A quilted jacket is one way to ensure that you won't look like everyone else. This one from the great American designer Carleen is absolute bliss." —Jinnie Lee, Freelance Affiliate Writer
Advertisement
"Y2K is back, baby, and I for one, couldn't be more thrilled. My 10-year-old self has been waiting for classic Mary Janes like these from Madewell to come back into style for 25 years. I need them. The lug sole makes them feel modern, instead of directly pulled from my 1999 closet." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer
"I've heard so much about Quince from the R29 Shopping team. I've yet to explore the wonders of the washable silk collection, and I'm determined to test it out. Although the skirt and silk dress are the most popular styles, I'm thinking of this V-neck cami to pair underneath chunky cardigans for those warmer fall days." —Vivien Lee, Fashion Writer, Affiliate
"After wearing a plaid kilt for my entire school career, I never thought I'd want to wear one again, but in my 30s, I've found that I actually miss having my old middle- and high-school uniform. This version from LA Apparel is the perfect versatile fall skirt — light enough to wear on warm days, or perfectly paired with tights and a sweater. Plus, it comes in about a thousand different colors, so we don't all have the same uniform." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer
Advertisement
"I missed the chance to style a pageboy hat last fall, so I've kept my eyes open for one to wear this upcoming season. Ideally, I would love an everyday kind. I find myself consistently confused if I'm attracted to Free People's Phoebe Slouchy Lieutenant Cap because it reminds me of a beret — which I adore — or the pageboy design that I'm searching for or both. Either way, I'm definitely adding this to my fall accessory wishlist. It's the best of both worlds for me." —Vivien Lee, Fashion Writer, Affiliate
"I love how the models on-site get a little scandalous with the styling of this otherwise conservative silk button-up. It doesn’t take my breath away, but that’s the beauty of a wardrobe staple — simple with just a touch of glam, plain but quality, and easy to mix and match. I might grab one in every color..." —Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
"I love the jumpsuit trend, but I also am a dress girlie through and through. I love that this dress from J.Crew brings the utilitarian vibe of a coverall a dress. It also is a great all-seasons dress: I can totally wear it with sandals and a neck scarf in the summer and pair it with sneakers and a cardigan in the colder months." —Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
Advertisement
"I have relied on the same classic Madewell Transport Tote Mini for five years, and it really shows. Fall seemed like the perfect time to get a new everyday bag, and I also decided it was time to upgrade. I immediately fell in love with this North/South tote from YSL. It'll go with just about anything and hold all my essentials, all while making me look effortlessly polished as I run my daily errands. I'm not a big label gal, but I love the idea of having the subtle YSL branding on it, too." —Marshall Bright, Affiliate Editor
"I totally regret not grabbing this ultra-trendy sherpa jacket last fall, so I'm ready to pull the trigger now. It's basically like wearing a blanket, but it somehow elevates any outfit to automatically look chic. It can just as easily be thrown over jeans and a tee or whatever your fall style is. And for $40, it's not even a splurge." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer
"The end of summer and beginning of fall means only one thing to me: HALLOWEEN. And I would love to live in any of the super cozy Halloween-themed sweaters from Wildfox for the next few months. I know $88 feels like a lot for a sweatshirt, but they stay soft and cozy for so long that they're totally worth it." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Writer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.