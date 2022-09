31 Fashion Gems Our Editors Are Buying For Fall

September, we meet again, which means it's time to overhaul your closet for the ol’ seasonal switch-over. Knits will reign once more, jeans will finally replace shorts, and ankle boots will give your worn-out sandals...the literal boot. Since we members of the Refinery29 Shopping team are always two steps ahead (or, in many cases, a whole season ahead), we've already taken stock of what our autumnal wardrobe needs once the temperatures truly dip. The usual hodgepodge of classic black Chelseas transitional outerwear , and leather handbags abound — but we have a few surprises thrown in as well. Case in point: We’re still holding onto summer basics like tank tops and slip dresses that can soon be fashioned as base layers to our crunchy-weather ensembles (read on for the style cues our staffers plan to execute). We've also uncovered a few everyday accessories for throw-on purposes, like a knit head scarf, a pair of status headphones, and a newsboy cap. Scroll forth to see the 31 handpicked favorites — from affordable basics to high-end investment pieces — that make the cut.