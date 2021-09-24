Does This High-End, Sustainable Cardigan Live Up To The Hype? The R29 Shopping Team Tested It To Find Out

This sweater feels expensive. The fabric was durably woven yet soft n’ slouchy at the same time, and the color was more beautiful in person than pictured on site. Although I’m not usually a navy gal, this hue was the opposite of dark and dreary; it was a much more vivid and alluring blue that popped instead of fading into the rest of my ensemble.



The fit is what surprised me most. I was immediately enamored after popping it on and have not stopped wearing it since (I’m wearing it now as I type). It is the oversized-slouchy-cropped cardigan of my dreams. The sleeves are balloon-reminiscent without being cumbersome, the v-neck is shallow enough to not threaten too much chest exposure (aka I can wear it without a shirt underneath!), and the mid-section is tapered in a way that doesn’t make me look completely shapeless while also not hugging too tightly. It feels like one of those easy-elegant pieces you can just toss on for instant ‘Where did you get that?!’ compliments.



I already own two oversized cardigans that I adore, so wasn’t expecting myself to be floored by this new addition as it seemed on the smaller, more-cropped end of the style spectrum — but, boy, was I wrong. I actually ended up loving the Shelter Cotton Cardigan exactly because of its shorter length and more tapered style. While my other oversized cardis are great for lounging around the house in, this style is one I can see myself wearing out on the town to fancier affairs — especially since I can safely sport it without needing to layer a top underneath."– Elizabeth Buxton, Deputy Director