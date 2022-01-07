While the blistering, isolating summer of 2020 is thankfully behind us, some habits — in the sense of both daily routines and the French term for “clothing” — that we acquired at the height of quarantine stayed with us in 2021. Specifically, the nap dress. Turns out we all really enjoyed wearing the same dress from day to night (and then to bed), and Most Wanted readers added a multitude of these sweeping, feminine frocks to their carts last year. And, while many imitators have come across our desks (see: a mysterious under-$40 iteration from Amazon) the Hill House Home original is still my go-to when I’m feeling freewheelin’ on an otherwise ho-hum day. (In fact, I am wearing an Ellie Nap Dress in black as I type this from my kitchen table.) With an easy-care cotton construction that boasts a touch of accommodating stretch, a flouncy-flattering fit, and a size range that runs from XXS to 2XS, it’s a true MVP. On the Hill House Home website, a reviewer named Emma spoke to the dress’s cult-like appeal: ”This is my third Ellie, and probably my sixth or seventh nap dress from [Hill House Home]. I love the Ellie for how comfortable it is, how it can be dressed up or down, and all the beautiful prints I can't stop collecting.”Written by Emily Ruane