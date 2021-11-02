Here’s 15% Off Haus: The All-Natural & Gift-Worthy Apéritif Brand

Completely customizable to your tastes, you choose four of its seven flavors — from light-and-sweet Rose Rosé to spice-and-earthy Ginger Yuzu — to try out at home. Perfectly for holiday parties and dinners, the kit is sure to please everyone. I was very excited to be sent the Sampler Kit, and as soon as it arrived my roommates and I stopped everything to try them out. It was fun to try all the different flavors, pick our favorites and rate them (to satisfy any curiosities: my favorite was rose rosé and spiced cherry, and my roommates' favorites were citrus flower and also spiced cherry). It definitely brought us closer together, and we looked forward to that after-work Haus drink. Ever since we finished, I haven't stopped talking about it to all of my friends, urging them to try it too.