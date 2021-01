Apéritifs translated from France, a before-dinner drink. They are lower in sugar and alcohol as to not compete with the taste and enjoyment of the delicious meal you're about to eat. They're meant for slow sippin' rather than guzzling and often made with aromatic herbs, bark, roots, and other botanicals in addition to lighter alcohol content. Co-founder and co-CEO Helena Price Hambrecht of Haus knows that the botanicals trend has been around since the 19th century when monks made their own in early pharmacies. "While the use of botanicals in apéritifs isn't new, the proliferation of apéritifs in the US is. Until a few years ago, apéritifs were a part of European drinking culture that was largely unknown in America. It just so happens apéritifs check all the boxes for what drinkers are looking for today — low-ABV, fresh botanical ingredients, lifestyle beverages."