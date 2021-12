For the purposes of an honest, unbiased review, I was graciously offered a gratis Tushy Ace. Since I'd installed the Tushy Spa all by myself, I was feeling pretty confident that I would ace (heh) the setup for my high-tech Tushy. However, since the Ace is a bidet seat (aka you stow away the original seat your toilet came with), you first need to determine whether your toilet bowl shape is round or elongated. Tushy has instructions on how to figure this out at home, but it's pretty straightforward stuff. Next, you need to do some further toilet investigating and see whether you have a skirted toilet. I had never heard of this term until about a week ago, but TL;DR this is when your commode's water tank is semi-concealed for a cleaner, sleeker appearance. In order to accommodate, Tushy makes a separate Skirted Toilet Seat Kit that includes extra accessories needed to install the Ace.