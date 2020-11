Again, as someone who’s used bidets before, I wasn’t going into this totally blind. But, the unique sensation of lukewarm water jetting straight for where the sun doesn’t shine is not really a feeling you get used to after a few family jaunts to Japan. After successfully taking a number two, a simple turn of the bamboo dial was all I needed to start the stream of water. I didn't even need to lift a single cheek to adjust the angle of the nozzle (a nifty switch on the panel does it for you), it just hit me right in the perineum. I’m not entirely sure if there’s a minimum amount of time to keep the stream on for, but I probably sat with it for about 30 seconds. Although it felt slightly alarming, using the Tushy was a thoroughly seamless experience — I'd even go as far as to say that it felt strangely luxurious and (true to the name) spa-like. The sensation was refreshing and, honestly, I found peace of mind in knowing I was 100% free of rogue poo crumbs on my nice undies (yes, I went there). And, depending on how clean your dookie comes out (again, I went there — also eat your fiber ), you may not even need to wipe after. However, for insurance, for now I do. If you’re new to bidets, then this may be the first time you've ever felt your butt so fresh, so clean. Is there a difference versus using paper alone? My answer: it’s the difference between hand-rinsing a very dirty dish without soap or a sponge vs. using your dishwasher's extreme-clean power cycle.