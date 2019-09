Is Joanna Gaines Helping J.Lo Remodel Her New Malibu Home?

Last week, Lopez and Gaines were spotted together with a camera crew taking in the view of the new home from the Malibu beach. A source told Refinery29 in an email today, "Jennifer wanted to walk the space with Joanna in person. They're both extremely busy, but it's hard to take on any kind of home project without actually seeing the space. There truly is no formal plan for any of the footage and there have not been any final decisions made in terms of whether Joanna will be involved in the project and/or to what extent. It was really just an opportunity for them to walk the space together and for Jo to hear Jennifer’s vision for the space."