Chip & Joanna Gaines — The Unofficial King & Queen Of Waco, TX — Just Bought A Castle

Chip and Joanna Gaines own so many businesses and so many properties in Waco that we often joke they're the unofficial king and queen of the central-Texas town. Their most recent property purchase, however, may have actually secured those jokey titles. The former HGTV stars just bought a real-life castle.
Late last week, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported that Magnolia Realty, Chip and Joanna Gaines' real estate firm purchased Cottonland Castle, a historic home in the Castle Heights neighborhood of Waco, construction on which began way back in 1890. A representative for Chip and Joanna confirmed the purchase in an email to Refinery29 today. "For nearly two decades, Chip and Joanna have admired the property as a hallmark of the Castle Heights neighborhood — they’ve even made past attempts to purchase it. The property is an iconic piece of Waco’s history and while specific plans have not yet been determined, one thing is for certain: their efforts will focus on fully completing the home’s long overdue and well-deserved restoration," the rep wrote. Though the price paid by the couple to purchase Cottonland Castle has not been disclosed, Realtor.com estimates its value at $482,900.
Cottonland Castle, which according to WacoHistory.org, was modeled after a German castle on the Rhine River and constructed from white sandstone and limestone, will definitely be a departure from Chip and Joanna Gaines' usual rustic, farmhouse aesthetic. Still, with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, we're sure the these two will find a place to install some shiplap and a sliding barn door.
