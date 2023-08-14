Calling all Dad Shoes enthusiasts, we've got your newest white sneaker obsession, right here. KLAW Footwear is a podiatrist-approved shoe brand with a single signature product: the KLAW 528. The shoe style traditionally embraced by oh-so-practical dads has been trending for a while, embraced by Gen Z and Zillennials for their styling versatility and so-ugly-they're-cute appeal. It also doesn't hurt that, no matter how you style them, the best dad shoes are an investment in your foot health. Here, KLAW has you covered: The 528 is meant to support your foot no matter how long you walk while giving you all of the Adam Sandler summer vibes for just under $150. What sets it apart is the tech — featuring augmented arch support and an insole with a deep heel cup, this shoe makes sure your feet, ankles, knees, and back are aligned and healthy. Curious? KLAW is offering R29 readers 15% off your first purchase with the promo code KLAW15. Keep on reading to learn more about this super comfortable chunky shoe — which might just be your favorite running-throgh-the-airport (in style) travel shoe.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Best for walking and general everyday wear, KLAW's signature sneaker is the ultimate dad shoe in both style and practicality. It features incredible arch support, a waterproof leather exterior, and a lightweight midsole that absorbs the shock at every step. The 528 doesn't just protect your arch and by extension your back (perfect for those of us with flat feet), it also stabilizes the ankle with extra cushioning at the heel so you're not left totally sore after a full day of moving around the city. Think of it as a chunkier, arch-support version of New Balance or a more high-end, foot-doctor-approved Reebok.
“
Comfortable all day, even for the most weary travel foot.
KLAW Reviewer
”
The chunky sneaker comes in four colorways: Gamma White (a true white shade), Aero Grey (a cool grey shade), Hello Yellow (a bright cool yellow), and Kuiper Black (a true black shade with gold details). 151 shoppers rated it a 5 out of 5 stars average, with reviewers saying it's "comfortable all day, even for the most weary travel foot." One reviewer even said they recommend it after knee surgery, saying they needed a supportive shoe and "these fit the bill perfectly," describing them as "comfortable, supportive, and great looking!" The styling potential is truly endless. Take your pick of matching the white ones with dresses, the grey ones with jeans, or the black ones with literally anything. Whether you're looking to join the white dad shoe collective or you simply need a supportive and comfy walking sneaker, the KLAW 528 will keep you striding in style wherever you need to go.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something wIe link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.