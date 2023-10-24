When one of America’s OG sneaker brands and New York’s top new-age spa come together, magic happens. We’re talking about the new PF. Flyers X Chillhouse collaboration. The two brands have joined forces to bring us three limited-edition PF. Flyers sneakers based on some of Chillhouse's most popular designs. While the collab might seem out of the blue, it fits seamlessly into the brand's mission to cater more to female shoppers.
Founded in 1937, PF. Flyers only made sports shoes catered to men, until Kassia Davis bought and rebooted the brand in 2021, hoping to become a more inclusive brand. "When I first acquired PF. Flyers, I made it clear that the biggest change consumers can expect is the addition of a female focus to the design approach," Davis has said on the company's blog. She helped launch the brand's first-ever women's shoe: The Allston. And now the athleisure sneaker (which is actually offered in unisex sizing) has gotten the Chillhouse treatment, with best-selling prints created by in-house Chillhouse nail artists. "As a team made up of mostly women, it was natural to create this new silhouette with style and comfort at the forefront and align it with a brand like Chillhouse that is so loved by today's female consumer," Davis added.
Intrigued? Chill out and read on to learn more about the exclusive PF. Flyers X Chillhouse collaboration, my own review of the fashion-forward sneakers, and browse the styles to find your wings... I mean kicks.
Founded in 1937, PF. Flyers only made sports shoes catered to men, until Kassia Davis bought and rebooted the brand in 2021, hoping to become a more inclusive brand. "When I first acquired PF. Flyers, I made it clear that the biggest change consumers can expect is the addition of a female focus to the design approach," Davis has said on the company's blog. She helped launch the brand's first-ever women's shoe: The Allston. And now the athleisure sneaker (which is actually offered in unisex sizing) has gotten the Chillhouse treatment, with best-selling prints created by in-house Chillhouse nail artists. "As a team made up of mostly women, it was natural to create this new silhouette with style and comfort at the forefront and align it with a brand like Chillhouse that is so loved by today's female consumer," Davis added.
Intrigued? Chill out and read on to learn more about the exclusive PF. Flyers X Chillhouse collaboration, my own review of the fashion-forward sneakers, and browse the styles to find your wings... I mean kicks.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The new sneaker collab features PF. Flyers' Allston high-top sneakers in three different Chillhouse prints, which can be purchased on their own for $120 or in a set with matching Chill Tips press-on nails for $125. The Allston — which is a modern interpretation of the brand's All American Hi sneakers — promises to elevate your everyday outfits with comfort, style, and now, chill. “I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Chillhouse; a female-owned brand that promotes self-care, mental health, and feel-good moments," Davis said. That's especially evident through each Chillhouse design, with the embroidered Wavy Baby print being my personal favorite.
I haven't owned a pair of high-top sneakers in a hot minute, so I was excited to add these white and black Wavy Baby sneakers to my shoe collection. They fit snug yet comfortable in the women's 7.5/men's 6 size. I love their sleek silhouette, slightly platformed soles, and edgy swirl design that makes a statement from every angle. The hidden "chill vibes only" mantra in the inner sole (which is also delightfully cushiony for all-day walking) was another detail that brought me so much joy. So far, I've paired them with cropped wide-leg jeans to showcase the design that travels up the sides.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Perhaps the most chill design out of the bunch is the Groovy Baby sneakers. A modern take on vibrant tie-dye, this ombre-pastel Chillhouse print is calming and current. Pair these sneakers with your pickleball outfits — like how the brand styled them above — with comfortable sweatpants, or with a white maxi skirt to take on the darker, colder days on a brighter, lighter note. Then stick on the tie-dye press-ons and throw up peace signs to everyone you encounter.
If you want a high-top sneaker that has a classic, neutral color palette but also has details that make it stand out from every other style out there, consider the Let It Flow sneakers. This hypnotic design will let everyone know you've got style, whether you dress them down with your favorite skinny jeans or dress them up with a party dress. But whatever you do, don't forget to go with the flow when wearing these sneakers. And don't hold off too long on which style you want, because they're all only available while supplies last.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.