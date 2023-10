When one of America’s OG sneaker brands and New York’s top new-age spa come together, magic happens. We’re talking about the new PF. Flyers X Chillhouse collaboration . The two brands have joined forces to bring us three limited-edition PF. Flyers sneakers based on some of Chillhouse's most popular designs. While the collab might seem out of the blue, it fits seamlessly into the brand's mission to cater more to female shoppers.Founded in 1937, PF. Flyers only made sports shoes catered to men, until Kassia Davis bought and rebooted the brand in 2021, hoping to become a more inclusive brand. "When I first acquired PF. Flyers, I made it clear that the biggest change consumers can expect is the addition of a female focus to the design approach," Davis has said on the company's blog . She helped launch the brand's first-ever women's shoe: The Allston . And now the athleisure sneaker (which is actually offered in unisex sizing) has gotten the Chillhouse treatment, with best-selling prints created by in-house Chillhouse nail artists. "As a team made up of mostly women, it was natural to create this new silhouette with style and comfort at the forefront and align it with a brand like Chillhouse that is so loved by today's female consumer," Davis added.Intrigued? Chill out and read on to learn more about the exclusive PF. Flyers X Chillhouse collaboration , my own review of the fashion-forward sneakers, and browse the styles to find your wings ... I mean kicks.