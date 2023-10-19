Athleisure has gone from a hot new trend into a fully cemented genre of dressing. One of my favorite parts? Even if you can't wear black leggings for every occasion, I can almost certainly wear a pair of athleisure sneakers. A well-chosen pair of shoes allows me to be comfortable and fashionable at the same time, whether I'm running around Central Park or going to get drinks after dinner.
But what makes a gym shoe transcend its athletic purpose and become an athleisure sneaker? While there is no firm line, I looked for shoes that could pair just as well with trousers and skirts as with yoga pants and sweatsuits. Sometimes, that meant finding shoes with unexpected detailing or fashion-forward color combos. Other times, it meant finding those so-uncool-they're-cool shoes that have gone from dad shoe to cool girl streetwear.
No matter what type of shoe picked, they are athleisure sneaker options for everyone (and every activity level); some allow you to go straight from work to the gym, while some are more aesthetically-minded sneakers with a bit more polish that provide all-day comfort for work.
Whether you are looking for a trendy athleisure shoe, or prefer more refined court shoes, I have searched high and low for all the best athleisure shoes on the market.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.