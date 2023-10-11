Planning on spending some time outside to enjoy the crisp air and multicolored leaves — or just taking a walk down the block to your local cafe to grab a PSL — this fall? Do it while wearing sneakers from the new Loewe x On collaboration.
Launching October 12, the Spanish luxury fashion house and Swiss performance-wear brand have come together for the second time to debut the Cloudtilt, a lightweight sneaker that is basically what gorpcore dreams are made of. Cloudtilt marks a brand-new style for On, and is crafted with a knitted sock-like fit and an EVA foam sole (meaning: extra cushion for your feet) with cloud-like shapes that adjust to your feet as you move. It’s also On’s first lifestyle sneaker to use its CloudTec Phase, a computer-generated technology that creates the shoe’s midsole and ensures maximum, all-day comfort. On the aesthetics front, the sneaker features Loewe’s signature anagram logo on the tongue and side and comes in eye-catching colors like lime green and purple.
Both brands approached the collab with an eco-friendly mindset, too: The upper mesh on the shoe is made with 99 percent recycled polyester, and all packing is from 100 percent recycled industrial materials.
The Cloudtilt is just the latest fashion-forward addition to the gorpcore trend — which, if you need a refresher, is all about stylish yet utilitarian pieces designed for outdoor use. Miu Miu x New Balance unveiled their own take on a gorpcore-ready sneaker last year, while Blundstone and L.L. Bean teamed up for a Chelsea boot that fits right in with the trend at the end of August.
The Loewe x On Cloudtilt sneaker will be available for $490. It’s pre-launching at loewe.com on October 11, before becoming available to shop elsewhere online and in stores the next day. The women’s shoes will come in white, black, lime green, purple rose, and navy colorways. A second drop with additional shade options is expected in January.
