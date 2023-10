Launching October 12, the Spanish luxury fashion house and Swiss performance-wear brand have come together for the second time to debut the Cloudtilt, a lightweight sneaker that is basically what gorpcore dreams are made of. Cloudtilt marks a brand-new style for On, and is crafted with a knitted sock-like fit and an EVA foam sole (meaning: extra cushion for your feet) with cloud-like shapes that adjust to your feet as you move. It’s also On ’s first lifestyle sneaker to use its CloudTec Phase , a computer-generated technology that creates the shoe’s midsole and ensures maximum, all-day comfort. On the aesthetics front, the sneaker features Loewe’s signature anagram logo on the tongue and side and comes in eye-catching colours like lime green and purple.