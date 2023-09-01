As you begin to tidy up your arsenal of black booties for fall, consider adding a pop of color from Cariuma and Pantone. The two brands have returned with another covetable limited-edition sneaker capsule collection, and it's fall-themed. Cariuma and Pantone's fall 2023 sneakers are all crafted in a warm-toned color palette of navy, light brown, and wine red. While the two brands have previously designed shoes based on Pantone's color of the year, this time, they've released a trio of colorful sneakers that's inspired by some of nature's most gorgeous hues.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you're not familiar with Cariuma, the Brazilian company is not only one of our editors' favorite but a reader- and celebrity-favorite shoe brand too. Actress Helen Mirren has even worn the shoes for red carpet events. With its clean-cut appearance, comfy memory foam insoles, and sustainable practices, it's easy to see why it's created plenty of fans who repurchase every season. With Cariuma and Pantone's Fall 2023 collection being limited-edition shoes, it's the perfect excuse to try them out — or add to your collection. So don't dawdle and allow your favorite hue to sell out and shop the collab ahead — we've also added past styles that have been re-stocked for your perusing.
Cariuma x Pantone Fall 2023 OCA Low Sneakers
Cariuma and Pantone's latest drop is filled with warm fall shades that are the perfect addition to your upcoming transitional outfits. Find the limited-edition sneakers in colors such as soft Cacao Nibs, Ruby Wine, and Navy Peony. According to the brand, the fall 2023 hues are inspired by autumnal shades like earth tones, the changing of leaves, and the "blue cloud-cloaked skis at dusk."
You can also shop Cariuma and Pantone styles from previous collections. You'll find other beautifully pigmented IBI slip-ons, OCA low-top sneakers, and Salvas sneakers that are equally as desirable as the latest fall drop.
Cariuma & Pantone IBI Slip-On Sneakers
Pantone's 2023's color of the year Viva Magenta, and that couldn't be any more true, as we've seen everyone from high-fashion designers to street style stars styling the deep and pigmented hue.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cariuma & Pantone OCA Low Sneakers
Low-top sneakers are not only the comfiest shoes to wear on the daily but can be easily dressed up or down, and the OCA Low is a customer favorite of Cariuma. The breathable canvas shoes are specifically designed to be lightweight yet durable to get you through the long day, and there's an option for everyone, whether you like neutral tones such as white, tan, or hot pink.
Cariuma & Pantone Salvas Sneakers
Exude retro vibes in Cariuma and Pantone's high-top Salvas sneakers. The shoes have supportive insoles that are 100% vegan and crafted from cork and mamona oil, a plant-based alternative to petroleum. The two materials are set to ensure optimal comfort by fitting to your feet so you can fashionably go about your day.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.