If you're not familiar with Cariuma, the Brazilian company is not only one of our editors' favorite but a reader- and celebrity-favorite shoe brand too. Actress Helen Mirren has even worn the shoes for red carpet events. With its clean-cut appearance, comfy memory foam insoles, and sustainable practices, it's easy to see why it's created plenty of fans who repurchase every season. With Cariuma and Pantone's Fall 2023 collection being limited-edition shoes, it's the perfect excuse to try them out — or add to your collection. So don't dawdle and allow your favorite hue to sell out and shop the collab ahead — we've also added past styles that have been re-stocked for your perusing.