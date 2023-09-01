ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Sneakers
ADVERTISEMENT

Cariuma & Pantone’s New Release Is The Ultimate Fall Color Palette

Vivien Lee
Last Updated September 1, 2023, 3:50 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Cariuma.
As you begin to tidy up your arsenal of black booties for fall, consider adding a pop of color from Cariuma and Pantone. The two brands have returned with another covetable limited-edition sneaker capsule collection, and it's fall-themed. Cariuma and Pantone's fall 2023 sneakers are all crafted in a warm-toned color palette of navy, light brown, and wine red. While the two brands have previously designed shoes based on Pantone's color of the year, this time, they've released a trio of colorful sneakers that's inspired by some of nature's most gorgeous hues.  
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you're not familiar with Cariuma, the Brazilian company is not only one of our editors' favorite but a reader- and celebrity-favorite shoe brand too. Actress Helen Mirren has even worn the shoes for red carpet events. With its clean-cut appearance, comfy memory foam insoles, and sustainable practices, it's easy to see why it's created plenty of fans who repurchase every season. With Cariuma and Pantone's Fall 2023 collection being limited-edition shoes, it's the perfect excuse to try them out — or add to your collection. So don't dawdle and allow your favorite hue to sell out and shop the collab ahead — we've also added past styles that have been re-stocked for your perusing.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Cariuma x Pantone Fall 2023 OCA Low Sneakers

Shop This
Cariuma x Pantone
Oca Low In Pantone Navy Peony Canvas
$89.00
Cariuma
Cariuma x Pantone
Oca Low In Pantone Cacao Nibs Canvas
$89.00
Cariuma
Cariuma x Pantone
Oca Low In Pantone Ruby Wine Canvas
$89.00
Cariuma
Cariuma and Pantone's latest drop is filled with warm fall shades that are the perfect addition to your upcoming transitional outfits. Find the limited-edition sneakers in colors such as soft Cacao Nibs, Ruby Wine, and Navy Peony. According to the brand, the fall 2023 hues are inspired by autumnal shades like earth tones, the changing of leaves, and the "blue cloud-cloaked skis at dusk."
DashDividers_1_500x100_2
You can also shop Cariuma and Pantone styles from previous collections. You'll find other beautifully pigmented IBI slip-ons, OCA low-top sneakers, and Salvas sneakers that are equally as desirable as the latest fall drop.

Cariuma & Pantone IBI Slip-On Sneakers

Shop This
Cariuma x Pantone
Ibi Slip-on In Pantone Viva Magenta Knit
$110.00
Cariuma
Pantone's 2023's color of the year  Viva Magenta, and that couldn't be any more true, as we've seen everyone from high-fashion designers to street style stars styling the deep and pigmented hue. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

Cariuma & Pantone OCA Low Sneakers

Shop This
Cariuma x Pantone
Oca Low In Pantone White Canvas
$89.00
Cariuma
Cariuma x Pantone
Oca Low In Pantone Fuchsia Purple Canvas
$89.00
Cariuma
Cariuma x Pantone
Oca Low In Pantone Lion Canvas
$89.00
Cariuma
Cariuma x Pantone
Salvas In Pantone Viva Magenta White Leather
$139.00
Cariuma
Low-top sneakers are not only the comfiest shoes to wear on the daily but can be easily dressed up or down, and the OCA Low is a customer favorite of Cariuma. The breathable canvas shoes are specifically designed to be lightweight yet durable to get you through the long day, and there's an option for everyone, whether you like neutral tones such as white, tan, or hot pink. 

Cariuma & Pantone Salvas Sneakers

Shop This
Cariuma x Pantone
Oca High In Pantone Lion Canvas
$110.00
Cariuma
Cariuma x Pantone
Oca High In Pantone Gargoyle Grey Canvas
$110.00
Cariuma
Exude retro vibes in Cariuma and Pantone's high-top Salvas sneakers. The shoes have supportive insoles that are 100% vegan and crafted from cork and mamona oil, a plant-based alternative to petroleum. The two materials are set to ensure optimal comfort by fitting to your feet so you can fashionably go about your day.
DashDividers_1_500x100_2
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT