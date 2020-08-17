There's a whole list of reasons as to why we stan sustainable street-sneaker brand Cariuma: the Brazilian footwear imprint uses renewable flora (like bamboo and sugarcane), organic cotton canvas, natural rubber, and petroleum alternatives (like cork and mamona oil) to craft its stylish and super-comfortable shoes. Did we mention that every sneaker sold contributes to reforestation efforts in the brand’s home country, too? When you take this eco-conscious recipe and mix it with a buzzy and universally recognized color palette, the result is some explosively popular footwear — which is why a one-off collaboration between Cariuma and the color forecasting agency Pantone sold out within a week. The five sneaker styles in Pantone’s 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue, were so popular that they also racked up a waiting list of 5,000 customers. But, good news: there's been a restock.
For any of you wait-listed super-fans, last week Carima quietly launched an expanded collection in collaboration with Pantone. This installment boasts five complementary earthen colorways, each of which references a different region of the world: from Picante, a vibrant terracotta (inspired by Arizona’s rocky crimson landscape) to Snow White (which borrows from Everest’s powder-coated peaks). Click through to shop the collection before it vanishes again — with its globe-trotting outlook, it may even help solve some 2020-induced wanderlust.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.