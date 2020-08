For any of you wait-listed super-fans, last week Carima quietly launched an expanded collection in collaboration with Pantone . This installment boasts five complementary earthen colorways, each of which references a different region of the world: from Picante, a vibrant terracotta (inspired by Arizona’s rocky crimson landscape) to Snow White (which borrows from Everest’s powder-coated peaks). Click through to shop the collection before it vanishes again — with its globe-trotting outlook, it may even help solve some 2020-induced wanderlust.