We Can’t Stop Wearing These Vegan Leather Sneakers — & Now You Get A Discount

"One thing the last few years has made abundantly clear is that I need to be more cognizant of shopping sustainably. However, when it comes to sustainable shoes, my options seem to be either uncomfortable or unstylish. Which is why I was truly shocked by how much I love these vegan sneakers from Pale Blue Dot. The cork sole is covered by a cushy latex layer that makes them so easy to wear for hours at a time. In fact, I first 'broke them in' with a 30-block walk and had no rubbing or discomfort at all. I ordered a size 9, and they fit true to size — but I do have narrow feet so I was surprised. It might be too snug for a true true 9.