We Can’t Stop Wearing These Vegan Leather Sneakers — & Now You Get A Discount

: Get 20% off sitewide at Koio using our promo code, now through November 6.The perfect sneaker doesn't exi— sorry, strike that, because we're loving Koio's new, near-perfect vegan sneakers in all of their beauty, comfort, and sustainability. The handcrafted leather shoe brand recently stepped into the vegan sneaker game with the first style from its plant-based line, Pale Blue Dot . And heads up, we reviewed and loved them.What kind of vegan leather are we talking about, exactly? Apple leather! Twenty-two percent of the Vegan 01 sneaker comes from waste, and it features other sustainable materials like recycled rubber and certified-organic cotton.So if you're looking for a new pair of the perfect white sneakers or sustainable walking shoes , read on to learn more about these Pale Blue Dot options. We've tested them out ourselves to see if they feel as comfortable as they look chic. And we even scored you an exclusive, limited-time20% discount with code REFINERY29. (The code can be applied to Koio shoes sitewide, apart from discounted styles. However, it will override the existing 15% off on the Vegan 01 sneakers.)