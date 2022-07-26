Lululemon’s Second Sneaker Drop Takes Things To A Whole New Level

I was super impressed by the Chargefeel kicks as soon as I unboxed them. From a purely aesthetic angle, they are as beautifully designed as my favorite pair of Lululemon leggings. According to the brand, there are some pretty impressive tech specs that went into Chargefeel: An engineered mesh upper (on the mid-top) provides breathability, stretch, and support, while a cushioned liner adds "second-skin-level comfort." The dual-density midsole provides enough bounce for running but is supportive enough for your most grueling training workouts. As with Blissfeel, the new trainer is available in women's sizes 5 –11 US (including half sizes), and also retails for $148.