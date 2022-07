Lululemon’s Second Sneaker Drop Takes Things To A Whole New Level

I'm a true 5.5, and the Chargefeel was a perfect fit. The back pull tab and stretchy higher profile hit me right at my shins. I first tested them at the gym, clocking in two breezy miles on the treadmill. Another time, I wore them while I did a cardio class on my Mirror . The soles of the shoe were like fluffy marshmallows, and even in the dog days of summer, the breathability of the shoe was seriously top-notch. When it comes to workouts and running, there's no such thing as too much cushion. Even if you're not working out regularly, many of us rely on our feet to do so much — so making sure they stay happy and supported all day is paramount. For another test, I wore them as my airport shoe of choice. Depending on how tight you lace up your kicks, the stretchy mid-top has enough give for you to slip them on and off without having to unlace them, which makes them great for getting through security and trekking to your gate. (I personally am all about the Precheck life, and haven't removed my shoes in years.) During my flight, my feet felt super supported and comfortable. Honestly, they were like slippers, only ones you could also train in. However, if you want the most lightweight shoe possible, I'd definitely recommend the Blissfeels over these — I personally prefer these because of the extra support, but you know how it is: Different strokes for different folks!