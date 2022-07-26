Lululemon’s Second Sneaker Drop Takes Things To A Whole New Level

When Lululemon announced that it was jumping into the performance sneaker market, one thing was immediately clear: This was a big deal — huge, in fact. The inaugural drop, Blissfeel, sent Lulu stans in a tizzy with its weightless support and comfort factor, and they've done it again with the sophomore addition to Lululemon's shoe lineup: Chargefeel, a training shoe designed for running, HIIT, and hiking, among myriad other activities. As a lover of all things outdoors and sweat-related, I couldn't wait to get a pair — and to see how it stacked up against the OG runners. For the purposes of this review, Lululemon provided me with a pair of its mid-top Chargefeel Mid sneakers to test out. (A low-profile variation is also available.) Keep reading to see how my experience wearing them to the airport, gym, on dog walks, and more.
I was super impressed by the Chargefeel kicks as soon as I unboxed them. From a purely aesthetic angle, they are as beautifully designed as my favorite pair of Lululemon leggings. According to the brand, there are some pretty impressive tech specs that went into Chargefeel: An engineered mesh upper (on the mid-top) provides breathability, stretch, and support, while a cushioned liner adds "second-skin-level comfort." The dual-density midsole provides enough bounce for running but is supportive enough for your most grueling training workouts. As with Blissfeel, the new trainer is available in women's sizes 5 –11 US (including half sizes), and also retails for $148.
I'm a true 5.5, and the Chargefeel was a perfect fit. The back pull tab and stretchy higher profile hit me right at my shins. I first tested them at the gym, clocking in two breezy miles on the treadmill. Another time, I wore them while I did a cardio class on my Mirror. The soles of the shoe were like fluffy marshmallows, and even in the dog days of summer, the breathability of the shoe was seriously top-notch. When it comes to workouts and running, there's no such thing as too much cushion. Even if you're not working out regularly, many of us rely on our feet to do so much — so making sure they stay happy and supported all day is paramount. For another test, I wore them as my airport shoe of choice. Depending on how tight you lace up your kicks, the stretchy mid-top has enough give for you to slip them on and off without having to unlace them, which makes them great for getting through security and trekking to your gate. (I personally am all about the Precheck life, and haven't removed my shoes in years.) During my flight, my feet felt super supported and comfortable. Honestly, they were like slippers, only ones you could also train in. However, if you want the most lightweight shoe possible, I'd definitely recommend the Blissfeels over these — I personally prefer these because of the extra support, but you know how it is: Different strokes for different folks!
Chargefeel Mid is available in six colorways (including the Silver Drop ones pictured above), including white, black, lime green, pale pink, and tan. (The low-top ones come in eight colorways.) At $148 ($138 for the low style), they're an investment, but one that doesn't feel out of step with other premium performance shoes in the market.
As a longtime fan of Lululemon's elevated approach to activewear, I have to say that Chargefeel will definitely be a sneaker that I'll reach for again and again. (In fact, I'm going hiking in them this weekend in the Catskills.) With one final sneaker launch to come this fall – Strongfeel, Lululemon's most supportive training shoe to date — I for one cannot wait for the other shoe to drop.
