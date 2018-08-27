The Row Is Launching Menswear

With nods to the '80s and '90s, The Row's first men's collection incorporates "the refinement of a classic bespoke experience with the precise minimal masculine style of New York," says the official press release. The tailored pieces, which will hit stores (globally) in October, will be made in Japan, shirting made in France, knitwear in Italy, and denim and T-shirts in the United States. With items going for $3,950 to $5,795, the prices mirror its womenswear offering; the designers have spent the past two years traveling the globe developing the highest quality for a men's market that's currently dominated by streetwear.