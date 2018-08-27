The Row Is Launching Menswear

For its latest expansion, the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-founded label The Row is officially launching menswear. Over the past few years, the duo has quietly tested the men's market via one-offs, including a shoe collaboration with Italian footwear craftsman Enzo Bonafè, but its fall 2018 men's debut sees a full range of denim, knitwear, tailored separates, and suits.
As for why The Row is venturing into men's after a successful 12 years designing womenswear, and specifically via perfectly tailored suits, the pair want to do for men what they've done for women. "It’s funny, because this is more of a risk than putting words on a T-shirt. Who knew that black, gorgeous, perfectly fitted suits would be a risk?" Ashley Olsen told WSJ magazine. The concept was to create a line for the male counterpart of The Row's female clientele, or in Mary-Kate Olsen's words, "the husband." It's also worth noting that the name of the label takes after Savile Row, the legendary London street known for its bespoke tailoring for men.
With nods to the '80s and '90s, The Row's first men's collection incorporates "the refinement of a classic bespoke experience with the precise minimal masculine style of New York," says the official press release. The tailored pieces, which will hit stores (globally) in October, will be made in Japan, shirting made in France, knitwear in Italy, and denim and T-shirts in the United States. With items going for $3,950 to $5,795, the prices mirror its womenswear offering; the designers have spent the past two years traveling the globe developing the highest quality for a men's market that's currently dominated by streetwear.
After founding their luxury fashion and accessories label in 2005, the Olsens have since won three CFDA awards, two for womenswear, and one for accessories. They also still design the lower-priced label Elizabeth & James.
