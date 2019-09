The Row Is Launching Menswear

As for why The Row is venturing into men's after a successful 12 years designing womenswear, and specifically via perfectly tailored suits, the pair want to do for men what they've done for women. "It’s funny, because this is more of a risk than putting words on a T-shirt. Who knew that black, gorgeous, perfectly fitted suits would be a risk?" Ashley Olsen told WSJ magazine . The concept was to create a line for the male counterpart of The Row's female clientele, or in Mary-Kate Olsen's words, "the husband." It's also worth noting that the name of the label takes after Savile Row, the legendary London street known for its bespoke tailoring for men.