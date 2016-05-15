And Now, Something For The Corporate Women

When your office dress code is relegated to a few colors, a few cuts, and a whole lot of rules, you can start to feel disenfranchised from the Cool Work Outfit movement that's happening right now. Bright colors, bold prints, and daring cuts (like bell sleeves, cropped hems, and off-the-shoulder shapes) are making office life a whole lot more fun for many professional women who work in a more casual office. But for a certain section of ladies for whom the skirt suit is still
king queen, there aren't a whole of new trends that'll work for the 9-to-5.
But there are some trends! Certain modern shapes can look fashion-forward without making your clothes the first thing your clients want to talk about — you worked hard on that Keynote presentation, after all. Ahead, see the corporate-friendly outfits to draw inspiration from.