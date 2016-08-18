This New E-Shop Is A Minimalist's Dream

If your Instagram feed showcases your monochromatic wardrobe and usually relies on white or marble backdrops, listen up: There's a new blogger-started online shop that's made just for you. Sara Donaldson of popular minimalist fashion site Harper & Harley has teamed up with business partner Georgia Martin — both are based in Australia — to launch The Undone, a new e-store dedicated to creating a refined curation of pieces from Aussie designers as well as international brands.
Let's get one thing out of the way, though: These pieces aren't cheap. The architectural statement earrings, elegant tunics, and black flared pants that litter the pages of The Undone will cost you upwards of a few hundred dollars. But, if you're ready to splurge on a few versatile pieces you'll actually get your money's worth out of, this is your one-stop shop. And, if you're not into the idea of dishing out a good chunk of change, you can still scoop up a charming embroidered tee or sweatshirt that's just as Insta-worthy as the more expensive pieces.
Click on to see what we're eyeing (and, let's be real, probably buying) from this less-is-more destination. Just don't expect much color or pattern beyond this point.
