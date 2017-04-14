"It was born out of our combined visions to create a unique and relevant luxury brand whilst trying to offer something new to the rhythm of fashion," the founders tell Refinery29. "Having worked together for over seven years before launching Arjé, we used to spend hours challenging each other on the problems of the fashion industry. We would try to understand what we felt was missing and why the system was 'broken' and how and why fashion has not adapted to the dynamic speed of our present life. We talked to everyone in our network and it took us years of thinking and doing to nurture and develop the foundation of our brand."