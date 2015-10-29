15 Simple Accessories Minimalists Will Love

A life of minimalism is all about keeping your look clean — so you likely won't see someone who prefers simple, understated items rocking a bold chandelier earring, embellished collar necklace, or full-blown arm party, ever.
So minimalists and accessories haven't typically gone hand-in-hand, but that doesn't mean there aren't scores of understated shoes, bags, and jewelry crafted just for people of this sensibility. We've found options that could convert even the most austere minimalist into an accessories maven. The key is to find pieces that are subtle and streamlined enough to wear every day — and yet still visually striking enough to make a statement when worn all on their own.
From delicate stacks of rings to wear-all-the-time watches, we've rounded up 15 less-is-more picks that even non-accessorizers won't be able to resist.
