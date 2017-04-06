Finding a beauty routine that’s quick and efficient isn’t always easy. That's because the market is flooded with aisles and shelves of cleansers, toners, shampoos, masks, and more — each one claiming to "do it all" — which makes choosing the right multi-tasking product damn near impossible. Luckily, there’s one brand out there ready to solve all your problems. Introducing: Meant.
The entire skin-care range is small but mighty, with five powerhouse products centered around making your life way easier. How? Every item has not one, but two uses. For example, The Wonder Polish is a toning body scrub, but also an in-shower moisturizer. And the Do-All Wash? That's a shampoo gentle enough to work as a cleanser for your face and body. In other words, it’s a minimalist’s dream. Not only does the multi-use mission cut down on space and time, but the sleek and simple packaging will also look great on your vanity. Even better, the packaging contains up to 80% of post-consumer recycled material. Talk about checking all the boxes.
The collection is all-natural, meaning you can actually pronounce everything on the ingredient list. It’s also free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and any other controversial chemical, silicone, fragrance, and synthetic dye. Sounds too good to be true, but we can assure you it's legit. Click ahead to check out all the products launching April 19 on the brand’s site.