You can't judge a book by its cover, or a beauty product by its packaging. But who among us hasn't bought a product because it was just so damn pretty, or walked straight past one because the aesthetic was a little off? And while we pride ourselves on stocking an equal-opportunity makeup bag — with edgy Kat Von D rubbing elbows with socialite Clé de Peau, and newcomer Glossier saddled up beside grandmama Elizabeth Arden — there's something to be said for products that match. Maybe it's the influence of Marie Kondo, or Céline's Phoebe Philo, or just having watched one too many episodes of Hoarders, but lately we've been craving clean lines, minimal design, and way less being way more.



As a celebration, we on the R29 beauty team have gathered the products with the sleekest, most no-frills packaging that we covet most. Not all of us are minimalists at heart — it’s hard to live on the bare necessities, especially when you're a beauty editor by trade — but we've certainly found inspiration in the products ahead. The exteriors may not betray much, but sometimes — even with beauty products — it's what's on the inside that counts.