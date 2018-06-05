A Capsule Wardrobe Is The Solution To All Your Summer Dressing Woes

Imagine a world where getting dressed in the morning doesn't require an alarm set two hours before you even have to leave for work. Is it just us or does that seem far from reality? Whether all your morning woes stem from an over-abundance of clothes (goals!) or just straight up indecisiveness, we've got a solution for you. The capsule wardrobe. And despite its intimidating nature, we're determined to make "less is more" a real option this summer.
First things first, a capsule wardrobe is, according to Susie Faux (the original capsule wardrober, that is), a "collection of a few essential items of clothing that don't go out of fashion, such as skirts, trousers, and coats, which can then be augmented with seasonal pieces." While we're all about the basics, our version of a capsule wardrobe can't possibly leave out a few of this summer's most trending items. From "ugly" dad sneakers to slip dresses, we're bringing you everything you need courtesy of Jet.com to clean out your closet and open up your mornings to bigger and better things. Finally stop postponing that early morning Pilates class, or even better, do nothing at all. Whatever your vice, this eight-piece capsule wardrobe is sure to give you the freedom to do it all.