A Capsule Wardrobe Is The Solution To All Your Summer Dressing Woes

First things first, a capsule wardrobe is, according to Susie Faux (the original capsule wardrober, that is), a "collection of a few essential items of clothing that don't go out of fashion, such as skirts, trousers, and coats, which can then be augmented with seasonal pieces." While we're all about the basics , our version of a capsule wardrobe can't possibly leave out a few of this summer's most trending items . From "ugly" dad sneakers to slip dresses , we're bringing you everything you need courtesy of Jet.com to clean out your closet and open up your mornings to bigger and better things. Finally stop postponing that early morning Pilates class, or even better, do nothing at all. Whatever your vice, this eight-piece capsule wardrobe is sure to give you the freedom to do it all.