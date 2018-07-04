If you've stumbled across a photo (as in, an actual hard-copy photo) of your mother or grandmother at the beach decades ago, they're likely wearing a high-cut swimsuit. Well, along with power shoulders and tiny sunglasses returning from the '80s and '90s is throwback swim trend: The high-cut one-piece, originally pioneered by designers like Norma Kamali and more recently popularised by brands like Solid & Striped and Diane Von Furstenberg, is one of the most ubiquitous styles this summer.
Of course, there are varying degrees of how high-cut you're willing to go, but with both one and two-piece options, there's one out there for everyone. And if plunging necklines or string-bikinis aren't quite your thing, this may be the perfect new way to show that sexy bit of skin all season long. Ahead, some of our favourite takes on this legs-for-days summer must-have.