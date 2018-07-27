Story from News

H&M Has Stopped Airbrushing Its Bikini Models

Natalie Gil
H&M has won praise for promoting realistic-looking women's bodies by becoming the latest high-street fashion retailer to leave its swimwear models' stretch marks, arm hair, scars and blemishes on show instead of airbrushing them out.
The Swedish fashion giant joins the likes of ASOS, Boohoo and Missguided in ceasing to cover up its models' natural skin. It comes mere months after Monki, which is part of the H&M Group, won praise for showing natural-looking women's bodies in photos that notably didn't pander to the male gaze.
The brand's swimwear models on its website are shown with stretch marks on their legs and bums, small scars, hair on their forearms and facial moles, which brands still tend to airbrush out despite growing customer demand to see bodies that look more like theirs represented in fashion campaigns.
H&M's models look refreshingly at ease with themselves and their bodies, which makes a refreshing change from what we're used to seeing while bikini shopping online.
The move was widely praised on social media, with some pointing out "how far [the brand] has come" since it was accused of modelling its swimwear on computer-generated bodies in 2011, and lauding it for its body-positive stance.
However, some suggested there was a long way to go until brands like H&M are truly representative of all women, highlighting the fact that all the models are slim and conventionally attractive and that there is little cellulite on show.
But H&M has made some positive steps when it comes to size inclusion recently. The brand announced last month that it would be making its sizing bigger after years of customer complaints that its clothes were smaller than other high-street items of the same size.
We eagerly await to see which high-street retailers will be next to buck the archaic airbrushing trend.
