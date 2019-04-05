20 Underwire Swimsuits To Add To Your Rotation

Cozy clothing is having a moment in fashion, from sneakers and sweatsuits to leggings and bralettes. When you're dressing for comfort, it can be tempting to write off structured pieces like underwire swimsuits. But for those busty gals out there, underwire can be a life saver. It's 10000% certified to keep your ladies in place, whether you're fighting waves on the beach or canon-balling into the pool.
It's also more stylish and versatile than you think. Although the silhouette is inherently feminine and easy to mistake as just another bra, brands have been adding underwire to their sporty and minimal bikinis as well. Come summertime (soon!!!) we're taking bets that trusty underwire will be making big waves in your swim drawer.
Click through for the 20 underwire swimsuits that we can't wait to wear.