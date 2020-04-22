A Day In The Life Of A Youth Activist During “Green Week”

One of my struggles these days is sometimes getting into a little daily funk of trying to push through all of this. But I feel like today is one of those days where, even though it’s raining outside, I feel really inspired and really motivated and excited by Green Week. Everything that we have worked for and pulled together is so good-quality. Just the color green that we chose is fire. So everything is really feeling sweet. I really feel connected to my generation more than ever in times like these. Because we are getting innovative, and we’re staying ambitious and optimistic during a time when so many think we should throw in the towel.