Can The Zero Waste Movement Survive Coronavirus? It’s Complicated.

Singer says her post received positive feedback from her followers and others in the zero waste community, which is comprised of people who have pledged to produce “zero” garbage (in reality, it’s often more like a mason jar’s worth over the course of a year or more — Singer famously fit eight years into a single jar). “If I didn’t take responsibility and own up that I have been living this lifestyle and I shifted my values, it would be incredibly dishonest,” she says. She adds that she probably could have stocked up in a way that was more true to her beliefs, but it would have required going to multiple stores, interacting with more people, and generally putting herself at greater risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. It’s a reality that raises questions about access, privilege, and how to balance priorities when there are so many things going wrong at once.

