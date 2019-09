From the cardboard cup that carries our morning java, to the disposable cutlery we use at lunchtime, and even the pasta left over after dinner (because we still overestimate how much we need); most of us produce a lot of waste in our daily lives.But many young people these days are embracing a zero-waste lifestyle. Just as we're increasingly mindful of what we're putting into our bodies, we're increasingly conscious of what we're putting out into the world and environmental impact.And the movement is huge on social media. Young female bloggers such as Kathryn Kellogg Celia Ristow and Lauren Singer are spearheading the conversation. Instagrammers like ZeroWasteHome TheZeroWasteGirl and ZeroWasteNerd have thousands of followers and the hashtag #zerowaste offers up an endless reel of tips for cutting down landfill waste.Businesses are getting involved, too. Silo in Brighton was the UK's first zero-waste restaurant . In a bid to produce as little waste as possible, it trades with farmers directly, uses local ingredients that themselves generate no waste and uses reusable delivery vessels. Wine bottles can easily be refilled, for example.Silo even mills its own flour, churns butter, rolls oats and brews its own drinks to avoid packaging. It turns food scraps into compost, which is then used to grow more food. "Waste is just a failure of the imagination... Everything is productive, some things just need a bit more love," says Douglas McMaster, founder and chef at Silo.