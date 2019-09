If you're not already having flashbacks of your own high school friend group, perhaps it's easier to relate to them individually. Like most squads, the Gucci Gang has an unofficial leader — it's Angelina , who at 15 is the most outspoken and most followed, and has already landed on the cover of L'Officiel . She possesses a great talent for not giving a fuck, but is also the kind of teen who makes eye contact when she speaks. Next, you have Thaïs , also 15, whose Parisian aesthetic cleverly contrasts her open ears and open mind. There's Crystal , the youngest, at 14, and arguably most eager to make shit happen. And finally, Annabelle , 16, who is their secret weapon of sorts, the member who may not say much, but packs an unapologetic sense of humour, if you can get her to crack asmile. All of these young women are bonded, as their culture would have it, by being so French and anti-French at the same time.Thanks to French icons like Françoise Dorléac Sylvie Vartan , and Françoise Hardy , the Parisian woman is her own conundrum. She's dramatic yet poised, lovable yet absurd, and impossibly perfect. It's a misinterpretation people are hell-bent on mimicking, which is why books like How to Be a Parisian Wherever You Are exist, and are so popular. It's why so many of us conflate being "Parisian" with being "French," when they are not the same thing. But they are. But they're not.This task of assuming the "French girl" role — which, thanks to the aforementioned clichés, we're led to believeFrench women are born into — is of no interest to the Gucci Gang. When it comes to fashion, for example, the idea of "effortless French girl style," to them, at least, is a thing of the past, a paradox, or at least unattainable bullshit. They're not phased by price tags nor hype ("Vetements is a joke" and "Sandro, it's old Paris," Angelina says), they know where to find style when they need it (in Paris, private parties and thrift stores are apparently where it's at — not the streets), and unlike their name might suggest, they have no qualms with admitting to not wearing Gucci all that often (or many designer goods at all, for that matter).